He was told he had just 6 months to live. What he achieved next is almost unbelievable

Bengaluru-born musician and global traveller Benny Prasad, who recently went viral for revealing that he has travelled to 257 countries and territories carrying 16 Indian passports filled with visas and immigration stamps, says the numbers only scratch the surface of a deeply personal journey marked by illness, rejection and resilience.

Advertisement

Prasad reflected on how travel and music transformed his life, taking him from a teenager battling severe health issues and depression to becoming the fastest person to visit every sovereign and dependent country in the world, as he told The Indian Express.

READ THIS: 'Not anti-American, wasn't kneeling': Giorgia Meloni's latest message after Trump row

Severe health issues

Born with severe asthma, Prasad spent much of his childhood undergoing treatment with high doses of cortisone steroids. According to him, the medication permanently damaged nearly 60 per cent of his lungs and contributed to rheumatoid arthritis. The physical challenges were compounded by academic struggles and constant criticism.

“Doctors gave me 6 months to live. I had been thrown out of school and felt I had no future. I even contemplated suicide because I believed there was no purpose to my life,” Prasad told The Indian Express.

Advertisement

Turning point

The turning point, he said, came during a Christian youth camp. “I heard the voice of Jesus Christ. That changed everything for me,” he said. At 19, he picked up a guitar, and in 1998, travelled abroad for the first time to perform in Sri Lanka.

Three years later, Prasad said he felt called to travel to every country in the world while sharing his music and message of hope. “It was never about setting records or becoming famous,” he said. “I travelled because I wanted to experience cultures, share my music and tell my story.”

Watch his viral video here:

World travel record

Advertisement

His mission eventually led him to complete a world-travel record in 2010 after 6 years, 6 months and 22 days of continuous travel. Since then, he has continued exploring new destinations, with South Sudan becoming the final country on his list.

Yet, Prasad believes the greatest lessons came not from crossing borders but from understanding people. “Travel is something people should never compromise on,” he said. “Explore the culture, the food, the people and the reality of a place.”

ALSO READ: Why Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhaan' teaser has triggered a major controversy even before release

Incredible India

Despite receiving opportunities to settle in countries such as the United States, the Netherlands, Australia and Singapore, Prasad chose to remain in India. “My travels made me appreciate India’s incredible diversity even more,” he said, while also expressing hope for improvements in civic discipline, efficiency and transparency in public services.

Travelling on an Indian passport often presented logistical and visa-related challenges. Recalling missed flights, visa complications and disrupted travel routes, Prasad said perseverance kept him moving. “When you’re passionate about something, you don’t let obstacles stop you. You simply find another way,” he said.