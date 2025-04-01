'If they misspend money...': Bengaluru fumes as garbage tax lands today with zero clean-up trust

Starting April 1, Bengaluru property owners will see a new line added to their tax bills—a garbage user fee meant to clean up the city. But in a city where civic promises often rot faster than organic waste, residents are skeptical.

One IT professional captured the mood online: “I’m willing to pay the garbage tax, but I expect a clean Bengaluru in return. Ministers and bureaucrats must ensure that funds are spent transparently and not misused. If they misspend money, the Garuda Purana has a special place for them.”

It’s a sharp message. And one that echoes across India’s tech capital, where citizens feel they’re paying more without seeing results.

The new waste management user fee has been approved by the Karnataka government and will come into effect from April 1. Proposed last November by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML), it has been sanctioned by the Urban Development Department, led by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Officials say the fee will support services like door-to-door waste collection and garbage disposal. However, the rollout is already facing heat for being unscientific and poorly planned. BSWML estimates the fee could generate Rs 600 crore annually, with even higher revenues possible.

The fee will be bundled into the property tax and charged based on built-up area, using six slabs:

Properties under 600 sq ft: Rs 10/month

Properties over 4,000 sq ft: Rs 400/month

This move could significantly hike annual property taxes across the board.

For bulk waste generators—such as large apartment complexes and offices—the government has allowed BSWML to charge Rs 12 per kg of unprocessed waste, unless they hire empanelled agencies. The additional cost could impact operating budgets for housing societies and commercial units alike.

Meanwhile, the existing Solid Waste Management (SWM) Cess remains unchanged. While the cess goes toward cleaning public spaces, the new user fee is intended to plug service-level gaps—though citizens are unconvinced.

Critics argue the lack of accountability makes the new system hard to trust. As Bengaluru residents brace for higher bills, their demand is simple: show us results, not more receipts.

