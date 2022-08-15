Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi begins address to nation from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of Delhi's Red Fort as India enters the 75th year of independence. In his address, he remembered freedom fighters and leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Tatya Tope, Alluri Sitharamaraju, Rani Lakshmibai, r BR Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Nanaji Deshmukh.
The Prime Minister is also likely to announce health-centric schemes in his recent I-Day address. Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.
7:39 am: PM Modi invokes Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters
Prime Minister invoked freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Tatya Tope in his address. He also thanked leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Nanaji Deshmukh for their contributions.
7: 38 am: 'Day to step towards new direction': PM Modi
The Prime Minister said, " I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve. "
7:33 am: PM unfurls the national flag
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort.
7:23 am: PM Modi reaches Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Red Fort. He is inspecting the inter-services and police Guard of Honour.
7:20 am: India celebrates Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav 2022
7:17 am: PM Modi leaves Rajghat; security beefed up ahead of PM's Red Fort address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the Rajghat. Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the national capital ahead of the PM's Independence Day speech.
7:10 am: PM Modi at Rajghat
Prime Minister Modi pays his last respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
7: 09 am: US President Joe Biden wishes India
Biden said in a statement, "As people around the world, including Indian-Americans, celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s independence, the United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence."
7:01 am: PM Modi, Piyush Goyal wish Indians on Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal wished Indians on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.
