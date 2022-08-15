Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi begins address to nation from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of Delhi's Red Fort as India enters the 75th year of independence. In his address, he remembered freedom fighters and leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Tatya Tope, Alluri Sitharamaraju, Rani Lakshmibai, r BR Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Nanaji Deshmukh.

The Prime Minister is also likely to announce health-centric schemes in his recent I-Day address. Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

Here are the latest updates on 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' from BusinessToday.In

7:39 am: PM Modi invokes Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters

Prime Minister invoked freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Tatya Tope in his address. He also thanked leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Nanaji Deshmukh for their contributions.

7: 38 am: 'Day to step towards new direction': PM Modi

The Prime Minister said, " I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve. "

7:33 am: PM unfurls the national flag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/VmOUDyf7Ho — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

7:23 am: PM Modi reaches Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Red Fort. He is inspecting the inter-services and police Guard of Honour.

7:20 am: India celebrates Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav 2022

7:17 am: PM Modi leaves Rajghat; security beefed up ahead of PM's Red Fort address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the Rajghat. Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the national capital ahead of the PM's Independence Day speech.

Delhi | Security tightened across the capital ahead of the PM's speech from the ramparts of Red fort on #IndependenceDay. Visuals from Minto road pic.twitter.com/6t5ZpQFx3j — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

7:10 am: PM Modi at Rajghat

Prime Minister Modi pays his last respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

7: 09 am: US President Joe Biden wishes India

Biden said in a statement, "As people around the world, including Indian-Americans, celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s independence, the United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence."

7:01 am: PM Modi, Piyush Goyal wish Indians on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal wished Indians on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.