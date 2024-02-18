Mumbai: Woman's dance video misused for post on 'kotha', police investigate the matter

A Mumbai-based choreographer has raised concerns about a man misusing her dance video to promote a "kotha," a term often associated with brothels, on social media. The Mumbai Police have taken cognizance of the issue and are investigating the matter.

Shruti Parija took to X after user Prateek Aaryan failed to remove the video despite several requests. In his post, Aaryan stated that participants in cultural festivals had been "shaking booty on item songs".

"Indian schools and colleges are well known for organising 'Sanskritik karyakram' and performances based traditional and regional culture, but now it has become a 'kotha'." he wrote. "In the name of cultural events, shaking booty on item songs is all they call a cultural program. Along with the education system, the cultural system is in danger in India. What a downfall for this generation and colleges in India."

@MumbaiPolice @tandonrakshit

After endless requests made to @Prateek_Aaryan to take my video down from his post where he is comparing the stage I’m dancing on as a kotha, in turn defaming me and damaging my reputation , he has refused to do so and has blackmailed me instead. https://t.co/ttwcPmclXE — Shruti Parija (@shruteeeh) February 17, 2024

In response to his post, Parija clarified that she wasn't a student at the college but, in fact, a professional performer.

"After endless requests made to Prateek Aaryan to take my video down from his post where he is comparing the stage I’m dancing on as a kotha, in turn defaming me and damaging my reputation, he has refused to do so and has blackmailed me instead," she wrote tagging the Mumbai Police and cyber security expert Tondon Rakshit.

The Mumbai Police promptly responded to her message, demanding that she give more information about the incident. "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM," the Mumbai Police stated.

Opinions on social media were divided. Some argued that Parija couldn't demand the removal of the video since she had shared it on a public platform. Others contended that Aaryan used the video in a different context and, upon the owner's request, should have deleted the clip.

