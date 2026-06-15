‘Real watch has been delivered’: Vir Das shares update after questioning Zepto’s ₹50,000 Apple Watch

Comedian-actor Vir Das has said Zepto got in touch with him and delivered a replacement Apple Watch after he raised questions over the authenticity of a smartwatch purchased through the quick-commerce platform for ₹50,000.

The update came after Das alleged that the watch, bought urgently for a shoot, did not appear genuine and that customer support had initially failed to offer a satisfactory resolution.

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‘Real watch has been delivered’

In a fresh update on social media, Das said the matter had been resolved and clarified that he did not blame the delivery executive.

"Update. @zeptonow got in touch. Real watch has been delivered. Clarifying what I told the exec. NOT the drivers fault. I do not know why this is on the news. But that’s life I guess 🫡"

Watch the viral post here

Das also shared a screenshot of his exchange with Zepto support. In the chat, the platform said, "Once the reverse pick-up is done, a replacement will be shared."

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In another message, Zepto support told him, "We are trying to trace the unauthentic product with apple team, but whoever receives the replacement on your behalf- please request him to only share otp once he's confirmed the product is sealed."

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Das responded by saying he had raised the issue with the delivery executive at the time of delivery, but did not hold him responsible.

"I brought it up to your delivery guy. Told him it wasn’t sealed. He asked me to file a complaint. He was in a rush and i don’t think it’s his fault at all."

What Vir Das had alleged earlier

The controversy began after Das posted on social media that the Apple Watch bought through Zepto did not appear authentic. He said the watch was needed quickly for a shoot and claimed the platform had charged ₹50,000 for it.

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"Okay. Am I wrong, do all apple watches look like this, or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with china copies? By the way their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quick for a shoot. They charged us 50k," Das wrote.

The post quickly gained traction online, with users questioning the sale of high-value electronics through quick-commerce platforms and the checks in place for such products.

Social media users question online electronics purchases

One user wrote, "stop using Ecommerce for electronic devices they don't even know who the vendor is any xyz vendors register, they do not verify as well, I would never order and expensive item from any Ecommerce would rather go to local market, stores. your production team needs to be smart enough to send a runner and source it. ots production team fault."

Another user advised consumers to stick to official channels, saying, "Next time only buy from apple website if you want to buy online, or the best option is an Apple authorised retailer-which are nearby to your place. Most stocks sold online platforms like zepto and others are usually fake/clone and they take no accountability! If this can happen with @virdas then common people wont even be heard!"

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A third user took a swipe at the platform’s quality control, commenting, "These guys can’t send a single banana that doesn’t look like zombie attack victim. How did you expect an intact Apple Watch?"

Zepto says it began reverse pickup process

Responding to the allegation, Zepto said it had initiated a reverse pickup of the product as part of its standard process for investigating such complaints.

"We take such concerns seriously and have already scheduled a reverse pickup of the product, which is our standard process in such cases. This will help us investigate the issue with our brand partners. For high-value products, users receive an OTP at the time of delivery. The OTP should only be shared after checking that the package is properly sealed and in good condition," the company said.

The statement further added, "We are currently looking into this case and will take appropriate action based on our findings."

Das’s latest update indicates that Zepto has now delivered a replacement while the platform continues to trace the product whose authenticity was questioned.

Second viral post in days

The smartwatch complaint came days after Das sparked an online debate over passenger etiquette during air travel. The comedian had shared a photo from a flight showing a fellow passenger resting a bare foot near the window during meal service and scratching one foot with the other while nearby passengers were eating.

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Asking users how they would react in such a situation, Das noted that an aisle-seat passenger across from him tried to ignore the scene and focus on the meal. The post triggered widespread discussion on hygiene, civic sense and behaviour in shared public spaces.