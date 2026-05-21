As the satirical online collective Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continues to gain massive popularity on social media, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the phenomenon reflects the growing frustration and dissatisfaction among the country’s youth.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Tharoor said the Opposition should view the rise of the CJP as a “lesson” and an opportunity to connect better with young people who are unhappy with issues like unemployment, inflation and the NEET paper leak controversy.

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The satirical collective has reportedly crossed 15 million followers on Instagram, overtaking both the BJP and Congress in follower count.

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A healthy thing in democracy

Reacting to the popularity of the CJP, Tharoor said the movement reflects the public’s frustration with the current situation in the country.

“I think it is a revelation because it confirms to us the extent to which there is frustration and dissatisfaction that the public can express through being able to tap into an initiative like this,” he said.

Calling the initiative “healthy” for democracy, Tharoor added, “It was obviously a spontaneous initiative but it went viral very quickly and I think it’s a very healthy thing in a democracy that people have different ways of being able to express their wishes and something that is satirical, humorous and at the same time deadly serious is an excellent outlet for the frustrations of the youth.”

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NEET controversy became the tipping point

Tharoor said the NEET paper leak controversy became the “straw that broke the camel’s back” for many young people already struggling with unemployment, inflation and uncertainty about the future.

“The NEET exam obviously was the straw that broke the camel’s back but then you also had, I think, general unhappiness with unemployment, limited possibilities in life, education, everything else, inflation going up and the challenges of coping,” he said.

Speaking about students affected by the controversy, he added, “For them to suddenly realise they had to go through this all over again must have been shattering.”

Tharoor also referred to reports of mental health struggles among students and said, “I understand four young people committed suicide, others are facing mental health problems. It’s very serious.”

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‘Opposition should channelise this discontent

Responding to questions about whether the Opposition had failed to connect with young voters, Tharoor said the dissatisfaction was largely directed at the government and wider political system, not only the Opposition.

“I love the fact that the media consistently blames the Opposition. Dissatisfaction is very often with, as you know, the circumstances that the government is ultimately responsible for,” he said.

However, he added that the Opposition must use this moment to engage with the youth and convert the frustration into mainstream politics.

“The Opposition’s challenge would be to channelise this discontent into mainstream politics,” Tharoor said.

He added that political parties need to interact more with young people and discuss issues raised by the satirical collective.

Youth looking for alternatives

Referring to recent Assembly election results, including in Tamil Nadu, Tharoor said younger voters appeared to be searching for alternatives.

“And the truth is that the description of Vijay’s victory as a Gen Z victory is probably fairly accurate. The vast majority of his voters appear to have been under 30s and so it is a sign that the new generation is restless, is experiencing frustrations and is looking for alternatives,” he said.

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He also warned that the frustration may not be limited to the ruling party alone.

“The Opposition should not be complacent about this because it may not only be with the ruling party that they’re frustrated but with the entire political system letting them down,” he said.

There is an opportunity waiting to be seized

Tharoor said the rise of the CJP also showed how unconventional political messaging can quickly connect with young audiences online.

“By doing what he has done, young Abhijeet Dipke, has also I think shown the way to the rest of us that there is an opportunity waiting to be seized,” he said.