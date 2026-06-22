This IIM graduate chose his village over a corporate career, & now his startup generates ₹43 crore annually

When Govind Yadav left a promising corporate career and returned to his village in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, few would have predicted the scale of what would follow.

Four years later, the IIM graduate's desi ghee brand, Akalpam, has grown into an ODOP (One District One Product)-certified business with annual revenue of ₹43 crore in FY 2025-26, built on a model that prioritises traditional methods, local sourcing and complete traceability, according to a report by Navbharat Times.

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From dairy farms to IIM classrooms

Govind, who hails from Bela village in Auraiya, grew up around dairy farming and cattle rearing. Making ghee at home was a regular part of life, giving him first-hand exposure to the taste, aroma and texture of traditional dairy products.

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After completing his schooling, he pursued management studies at IIM Kashipur and later completed an executive programme in Financial Management from IIM Ahmedabad. He went on to work across sectors including food testing, food exports, manufacturing and logistics, gaining experience in quality control systems and organised business operations.

Spotting a gap in the Ghee market

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The idea for Akalpam took shape after Govind moved to cities for work and noticed a gap in the market. He found that many products marketed as premium or traditional bilona ghee differed significantly from the ghee he had consumed growing up.

According to him, large brands often focused on packaging, speed and reducing costs, while transparency took a back seat. Seeking to bridge that gap, he launched Akalpam in 2022 with a small network of local farmers in Auraiya. The emphasis, he says, was on preserving purity and traditional production processes rather than spending heavily on marketing.

Returning to the village and leaving a corporate job surprised many people around him, but building the business brought its own set of challenges.

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The challenge of scaling tradition

One of the biggest hurdles was maintaining consistency in flavour and texture without altering the traditional bilona method. To address this, the team began documenting variables such as curd-setting temperatures and churning times while keeping batch sizes small.

A local sourcing model

Akalpam's sourcing model has also become a key part of its identity. The company does not procure milk from large dairy aggregators. Instead, it sources directly from selected farmers and gaushalas in Auraiya district.

Every litre of milk used by the brand comes from within the district, helping maintain geographical and climatic consistency. The company also offers what it describes as "100% traceability", allowing customers to track where the milk came from, when it was collected and the laboratory reports under which it was approved.

Growth driven by repeat customers

The business has expanded rapidly over the past four years. Akalpam now serves more than 50,000 customers, with repeat buyers accounting for around 70% of monthly sales.

Its revenue has grown steadily from ₹9 crore in FY 2022-23 to ₹15 crore in FY 2023-24, ₹25 crore in FY 2024-25 and ₹43 crore in FY 2025-26.

The company is now preparing to expand its portfolio with products such as A2 curd, white butter and buttermilk. It is also exploring opportunities in NRI markets and Ayurvedic wellness exports over the next two to three years.