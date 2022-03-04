Ukraine crisis: IMA urges PM to accommodate medical students in Indian colleges

Perturbed by the uncertain future of students undergoing admission process in different medical colleges in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday urged central government to accommodate such students in medical colleges here.

The number of medical students who have sought admission to medical colleges/schools in Ukraine is substantial and they are at various stages of their progression. As a matter of set prescribed rule, an Indian student seeking admission to any foreign medical college is required to procure an eligibility certificate for the said admission from the then Medical Council of India now rechristened as National Medical Commission constituted vide National Medical Commission Act, 2019 repealing Indian Medical Council Act, of 1956.

There are good number of medical students who by the virtue of the compulsion that has been created as a result of an unprecedented situation in Ukraine have been evacuated and have reached India and the process is on, the IMA has noted.

The apex nongovernmental medical body has said that their fate and future in regard to pursuance of their medical course to which they have been admitted in medical schools there and are at the various stages of progression is absolutely uncertain and unclear.

“All the evacuated medical education learners who are Indian Citizens and have procured admissions there upon seeking eligibility certificate from the statutory authorities in India and at various stages of progression there be adjusted as a onetime measure in existing medical schools in the country through an appropriate disbursed distribution,” said Dr Jayesh Lele Secretary General, IMA in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This can be done keeping in mind the geographic locational interest of the said learner directing that the said incorporation in the concerned medical college being one time should not be taken as an increase in the annual intake capacity and should be permitted to go in for progression in the respective Indian Medical Schools for the remainder of their MBBS Course,” he said in the letter.

IMA said that this will also need the validation of certification which has been made by the competent academic authorities of the medical schools where they were originally admitted in medical schools in Ukraine whereby the progression of theirs’ would be permissible in Indian Medical Schools.

Resultantly, on graduating, they will be as good as Indian Medical Graduates and not Foreign Medical Graduates. This will not only be a great sucker to saving all of them from their uncertain fate and future but would also go a long way in catering to a larger human cause in a most befitting manner, the IMA recommended.

The analogy of the aforesaid proposition, the IMA said, is drawn on the basis of explicit modality which is availed in the Indian context in case of closure of a ongoing medical college in India whereby the students already admitted thereat they are appropriately disbursed into other medical schools in India in terms of a structured procedure which is prescribed and the same is taken as a onetime exception not to be quoted as a precedence and construed as an augmentation or increase in the annual intake capacity of the add on admitting medical college in any manner.

“It is on the basis of the very fraction which is availed in case of Indian Medical Schools for accommodation of the students in other medical schools in contingencies which is required to be utilized for the helpless and unfortunate students admitted to medical colleges in Ukraine and stand heavily victimized due to an unprecedented situation which is not their creation and also for no fault of theirs,” said Dr Sahajanand Pd Singh, National President, IMA in the letter.

Due to unprecedented crisis that Ukraine is facing and as a result people are fleeing at large. India is also evacuating the Indian Nationals from Ukraine.

Blame it on either to the paucity of medical seats in India or Indian students’ competence, there has been a major outflux of students from India to other countries. Around 16 lakh students had applied for the NEET UG 2021 exams competing for 90,000 MBBS seats in government and private colleges combined. According to the National Testing Agency data, over 8.7 lakh students have qualified for the NEET UG 2021. NEET UG has been made compulsory since 2018 even for students pursuing medicine in foreign countries.

“The government should strengthen the medical education in Delhi so the students don’t have to fly to other countries. Delhi holds full calibre to become the “medical education hub” of the country,” said Madhav Singhania, Co-Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Young Indians, Delhi.

Also Read: Ukraine invasion: Indian shipping companies to be left largely unaffected

Also Read: Crude oil prices at $110 a barrel pierces through RBI's oil estimates