Business Today, first hand report, Reporters’ account
Home
ETCETERA
Reporter's Diary

Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal gear up for the festive sales ahead

BT Online | New Delhi
Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal gear up for the festive sales ahead

This year, it is expected to break last year's record of Rs 14,000 crore that was accumulated across all e-commerce sites in India.
 

 
 

Social media weaning away time spent on newspapers,TV:Assocham

More

Pierce Brosnan deeply shocked to learn Pan Bahar may cause cancer

More

Regional show is Bollywood's new promotional hot ticket

More

Green nod for Art of Living, but with red flags

More

Delhi's Khan Market most expensive in India

"Khan Market is the most expensive market in India since five years, as demand for retail space has remained steady owing to its upscale location."
More

Digital humanitarianism is the new buzzword

More

How social graphs are helping build businesses

More
 
 

Delhi schoolkids under attack by online bullies

More

Tamil film Visaranai is India's only Oscar entry

More

Aishwarya Rai wins Global Indian of the Year award

More

Women better at using soft skills crucial for effective leadership: Hay Group Survey

Women score higher than men on nearly all emotional intelligence competencies that are important for leadership and superior business performance.
More

India home to 2,080 HNIs with wealth over $50 mn: Report

More

The politics of Patna pul

Patna pul, or the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, is a bridge over the river Ganges that some believe not only connects Patna with North Bihar but is also its lifeline.
More

Is reservation for women in Panchayats working at the grassroot level?

More
Advertisement