BHEL shares rally 10% on order from Adani Power arm. Here's what PL says on stock

Shares of BHEL climbed 10 per cent on Tuesday after the state-run firm said it has bagged a Rs 4,000 crore order from Mahan Energen Limited, erstwhile Essar Power MP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited.

BHEL would be supplying equipment such as boiler, turbine and generator and offer supervision of erection & commissioning for 2x800 MW power project based on supercritical technology at Bandhaura, Madhya Pradesh.

"Boiler and Turbine Generator are to be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy and Haridwar plants respectively," BHEL said. The supply of Unit-1 will take 31 months while the Unit-2 would take 35 months to be executed.

Prabhudas Lilladher said the pickup in thermal power orders and companies focus on diversification in segments such as railways, defence, nuclear, hydro augurs well for BHEL in the long term.

At the prevailing valuations, the stock trades at 40.4 times estimated FY24 earnings per share and 22.4 times 25 EPS. Prabhudas Lilladher has kept its 'Reduce 'rating on stock with target of Rs 67.

Shares of BHEL settled the day at Rs 111.05 on BSE, up 10.11 per cent.

