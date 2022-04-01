HAL stock climbs 3% after firm inks Rs 3,887-crore defence contracts

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) gained over 3 per cent in early trade after the Ministry of Defence inked two separate contracts for Indian Air Force and Indian Army at a total cost of Rs 3,887 crore. HAL share touched an intraday high of Rs 1,539, rising 3.49 per cent on BSE.

Shares of HAL have risen 9.54 per cent in the last five days.

HAL stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The large cap share has gained 47.43% in a year and risen 25.82 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Total 0.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.92 crore.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 50,979 crore on BSE. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1568.45 crore on October 18, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 925 on April 19, 2021.

"We wish to inform that consequent to Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approval for procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Limited Series Production (for Indian Air Force 10 and for Indian Army 5) from the company, Ministry of Defence has signed two separate contracts on March 31, 2022 for Indian Air Force and Indian Army at a total cost of Rs 3,887 crore," the firm said in a communication to the bourses.

HAL reported a 9.37 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 933.40 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 against Rs 853.47 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Sales climbed 8.60 per cent to Rs 5891.90 crore in Q3 against Rs 5425 crore sales in the December quarter of previous fiscal.

Operating profit gained 18.02 per cent to Rs 1426 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1208 cr profit in Q3 of previous fiscal.

In a related development, the firm said it recorded highest ever revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, clocking a 6% revenue growth over the previous financial year. Revenue for the previous year stood at Rs 22,755 crore.

"Despite the challenges of the second wave of Covid-19 during the first quarter of the year and the consequent production loss, the Company could meet the targeted revenue growth with improved performance during the balance period of the year", said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.