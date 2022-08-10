MRF share price declines 6% post Q1 earnings

Shares of MRF declined nearly 6 per cent today after the tyre maker reported a 25 per cent fall in profit for the quarter ended June 2022. MRF stock fell 5.81 per cent to Rs 82,615 against the previous close of Rs 87,712.25 on BSE.

The stock opened lower at Rs 86,551. At 2:09 pm, the large cap stock was trading 4.36 per cent lower at Rs 83,885.

A total of 948 shares of the telco changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 35,582 crore.

The share has gained 14.79 per cent in one year and risen 4.45 per cent since the beginning of this year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 89,333 on August 4, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 62,944 on February 24, 2022.

The company reported a consolidated profit from continuing operations at Rs 123.6 crore in the first quarter ended June, impacted by higher raw material costs. It posted a consolidated profit of Rs 165.58 crore in the year-ago period.

However, sales climbed 36.14 per cent to Rs 5,695.93 crore in Q1 against Rs 4,183.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Operating profit excluding other income fell 0.43 per cent to Rs 493.40 crore in the June 2022 quarter against Rs 495.53 crore in the June quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, profit fell 25.19 per cent from Rs 165.21 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Sales climbed 7.37 per cent from Rs 5,304.82 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

Motilal Oswal said Q1 earnings were below its estimates and were affected by mark-to-market (MTM) losses and cost pressure.

It has assigned a neutral call to the stock with a target price of Rs 80,000, 9 per cent lower than the current market price (Rs 87,712).

"We reduce our FY23 EPS estimate by 5.5 per cent to account for margin pressure and upgrade out FY24 EPS estimate by 12 per cent to factor in lower commodity costs, in turn improving margin. Lower other income (expected due to MTM loss) led to a 30% YoY decline in PAT to Rs 1.1 billion (estimated 1.4 billion). We maintain our Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 80,000," the financial services firm said.

Separately, the company said its board has approved raising of Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

MRF is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tyres, tubes, flaps, tread rubber and rubber chemicals.