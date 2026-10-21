Anthropic IPO: Net loss jumps 6x to $80.7 billion in H1 2026! What you should know

Anthropic PBC had on June 1 confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Recently, it said it is committing a portion of Anthropic’s shares to the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, a new entity with a structure that increases the stake as the company grows.

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"Subject to stockholder approval, 5 per cent of Anthropic’s shares will be committed today, with an additional 2 per cent added at the board’s discretion for every 50% increase in the company’s value above a set baseline," it said.

As per the report, the first-half loss included a $72 billion accounting charge reflecting an increase in the estimated value of bonds that could eventually convert into Anthropic shares. The charge did not represent cash costs incurred in the company's operations, the document said.

The disclosures underscore the hefty costs of the artificial intelligence (AI) race, as investors increasingly scrutinise whether the vast sums being poured into chips and data centres will generate sufficient returns.

Anthropic has committed to spending at least $518 billion over a decade on cloud services, computing and infrastructure.