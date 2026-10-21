The net loss of AI developer Anthropic PBC widened sharply to $80.7 billion in the first half of 2026 from $13 billion a year earlier, largely due to a non-cash accounting charge linked to the increased estimated value of bonds convertible into shares of the AI startup, Reuters reported after reviewing the draft prospectus for its planned initial public offering (IPO).
The San Francisco-based AI major is expected to go public in November, with some investors now weighing a lower valuation of around $1.5 trillion following its latest financial disclosures, Reuters said. Despite this, a Wall Street Journal report suggested that Anthropic PBC may spend $750 billion non additional computing power in the coming years, as per Bloomberg.