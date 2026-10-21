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Anthropic IPO: Net loss jumps 6x to $80.7 billion in H1 2026! What you should know

Anthropic IPO: Net loss jumps 6x to $80.7 billion in H1 2026! What you should know

Anthropic PBC had on June 1 confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the US SEC for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 1:02 PM IST
Anthropic IPO: Net loss jumps 6x to $80.7 billion in H1 2026! What you should knowAnthropic said it is committing a portion of its shares to the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, a new entity with a structure that increases the stake as the company grows.

The net loss of AI developer Anthropic PBC widened sharply to $80.7 billion in the first half of 2026 from $13 billion a year earlier, largely due to a non-cash accounting charge linked to the increased estimated value of bonds convertible into shares of the AI startup, Reuters reported after reviewing the draft prospectus for its planned initial public offering (IPO).

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The San Francisco-based AI major is expected to go public in November, with some investors now weighing a lower valuation of around $1.5 trillion following its latest financial disclosures, Reuters said. Despite this, a Wall Street Journal report suggested that Anthropic PBC may spend $750 billion non additional computing power in the coming years, as per Bloomberg.

Anthropic PBC had on June 1 confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Recently, it said it is committing a portion of Anthropic’s shares to the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, a new entity with a structure that increases the stake as the company grows.

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"Subject to stockholder approval, 5 per cent of Anthropic’s shares will be committed today, with an additional 2 per cent added at the board’s discretion for every 50% increase in the company’s value above a set baseline," it said.

As per the report, the first-half loss included a $72 billion accounting charge reflecting an increase in the estimated value of bonds that could eventually convert into Anthropic shares. The charge did not represent cash costs incurred in the company's operations, the document said.

The disclosures underscore the hefty costs of the artificial intelligence (AI) race, as investors increasingly scrutinise whether the vast sums being poured into chips and data centres will generate sufficient returns.

Anthropic has committed to spending at least $518 billion over a decade on cloud services, computing and infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 1:02 PM IST
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