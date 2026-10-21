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HD Fire IPO shares listing: Stock list on 24% premium, profit booking trims gain

HD Fire IPO shares listing: Stock list on 24% premium, profit booking trims gain

HD Fire Protect sold its shares in the price band of Rs 258-271 apiece, applied for a minimum of 55 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 712 crore between October 13-15.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 12:27 PM IST
HD Fire IPO shares listing: Stock list on 24% premium, profit booking trims gainMumbai-based HD Fire Protect is an Indian manufacturer and supplier of fire protection equipment and systems, offering water, foam and gas-based fire suppression solutions.

Shares of HD Fire Protect made a solid stock market debut on Wednesday, October 21, after the specialized safe equipment maker was listed at Rs 335 on NSE Ltd, a premium of 23.62 per cent over the issue price of Rs 271. Similarly, the stock settled with a premium of23.39 per cent at Rs 334.40 on BSE Ltd.

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As of the listing price, retail investors made a profit of more than Rs 3,500 on each lot of 55 equity shares allotted to them, while HNI made a profit of Rs xx for 770 equity shares allotted to them. Ahead of its listing, shares of HD Fire Protect were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 70-72 apeice, suggesting nearly 26-27 per cent listing pop for the investors.

The IPO of HD Fire Protect was open for bidding between October 13-15 as the company raised a total of Rs 712 crore from its primary offering, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,62,84,500  equity shares. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 258-271 apeice, with a lot size of 55 equity shares.

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According to the data, the IPO of Rajputana Stainless was subscribed a solid 131.70 times during the bidding process, fetching bids for 65,750 crore through 47.55 lakh applications. On an individual basis, qualified institutional bidders' (QIB) portion was booked 256.65 times, while non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 203.21 times. Retail portion was booked 30.49 times.

Incorporated in April 1997, Mumbai-based HD Fire Protect is an Indian manufacturer and supplier of fire protection equipment and systems, offering water, foam and gas-based fire suppression solutions. It offers a comprehensive portfolio across eight product categories. It develops a majority of its products in-house and focuses on proprietary designs meeting national and global standards.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe it for both listing gains and long-term basis. Ambit, Anand Rathi Advisors and IIFL Capital Services were the book running lead managers of HD Fire Protect IPO and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 9:57 AM IST
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