Dr Reddy's Labs & Lemon Tree Hotels: What Mileen Vasudeo of Arihant Capital says on these 2 stocks

Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets, on Wednesday said benchmark Nifty has support around 21,500 and minor corrections could be seen. If the index holds mentioned support zone, then 22,000-22,300 levels could be seen in a couple of weeks, Vasudeo told Business Today TV. On the stock-specific front, the market expert selected Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd as one of his top picks for the day.

"One can buy Dr Reddy's shares at current levels. Keep stop loss placed at Rs 5,800 for upside targets of 6,150-6,280 levels," Vasudeo stated. The stock was last seen trading 0.05 per cent higher at Rs 5,927.80.

The other which Vasudeo suggested was Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. For Lemon Tree, traders should place stop loss at Rs 121 for expected targets of Rs 145-158, the market veteran suggested. The stock was up 0.08 per cent to trade at Rs 129.95.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks traded lower today in early deals amid weak global cues. The domestic indices were dragged by technology, metals and banks. Broader markets (mid- and small-cap shares) were, however, up.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,602.16 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 1,959.04 crore worth of shares, exchange data showed.

Nine out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the red today. Sub-indexes IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank were underperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 0.93 per cent, 0.58 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively. On the flip side, Nifty Oil & Gas rose 0.48 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, JSW Steel was the top loser in the Nifty pack as the stock cracked 2.43 per cent to trade at Rs 849.05. Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro and Hindalco fell up to 1.83 per cent.

In contrast, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, ITC and BPCL were among the top gainers. Adani Group shares will be in focus today as the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its the much-awaited verdict on the Adani- Hindenburg row.

The overall market breadth was strong as 1,532 shares were advancing while 692 were declining on BSE.

(Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

