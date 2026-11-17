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Panchayat Season 5 release update

The announcement came through a social media post featuring Durgesh Kumar, who plays Bhushan Sharma, better known as Banrakas in the series. The post confirmed that Panchayat Season 5 would not arrive this year.

The caption added a humorous twist, stating that the next season was “imprisoned”, in keeping with the show's signature style. The update came after director Deepak Kumar Mishra had indicated in September that the upcoming season was in the editing stage and could potentially arrive around October or November.

However, with the latest announcement, viewers will have to wait for further confirmation from the makers regarding the release schedule.

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What to expect from Panchayat Season 5?

The upcoming season is expected to continue from the dramatic conclusion of Season 4, which witnessed a major political shift in the fictional village of Phulera. Kranti Devi, played by Sunita Rajwar, defeated Manju Devi, portrayed by Neena Gupta, in the village elections.

The leadership change is expected to create new challenges for Abhishek as he continues to navigate village politics while pursuing his ambition to secure admission to a management institute.

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Season 4 also saw Abhishek clear his CAT examination and confess his feelings for Rinki, played by Sanvikaa. The next instalment is expected to explore their relationship alongside the changing political equations in Phulera.

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Panchayat Season 5 cast

Jitendra Kumar is expected to return as Abhishek Tripathi, alongside Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Raghubir Yadav as Pradhan Ji, Sanvikaa as Rinki, Faisal Malik as Prahlad Cha, Chandan Roy as Vikas and Durgesh Kumar as Banrakas. Sunita Rajwar is also expected to reprise her role as Kranti Devi.