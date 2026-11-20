On November 20, RIL stock rose 0.37% to Rs 1375. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 18.60 lakh crore. Total 5.90 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 80.48 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1152.30 reached on October 13, 2026. It has gained 20% since then.

RIL shares trade higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Despite the current leg of rally, the large cap stock has lost 13% in 2026 and fallen 11.23% in a year.

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RIL share price targets

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 1320, while resistance stands at Rs 1380. A decisive breakout above Rs 1380 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 1420. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1320-1420 range."

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The technical view is bullish as the stock trades above the 20-EMA and tests the upper boundary of a falling wedge pattern. RSI stands at 75.05, reflecting strong momentum, backed by a significant volume spike. We suggest entering near current levels with a target around 1474.50 and a stop-loss below the 20-EMA at 1290.80

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Recent weekly price action confirms a decisive breakout above its short- and medium-term moving averages after defending the 200-week EMA. The weekly RSI has rebounded sharply out of oversold territory to 58.48, crossing well above its signal line (42.61) to reflect strengthening upward momentum. On the upside, immediate resistance lies in the Rs 1,470– Rs 1,500 supply zone where prior profit booking occurred. Overall, the bias remains sideways to bullish as long as the stock holds above its key support levels."