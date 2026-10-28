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Stylam Industries shares tank 11% post Q2 earnings, stock split 

Stylam Industries shares tank 11% post Q2 earnings, stock split 

STYLAMIND2,867.10(10.56%)

Stylam Industries shares fell 11% to Rs 2846 against the previous close of Rs 3205 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 4897.99 crore.           

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 2:51 PM IST
Stylam Industries shares tank 11% post Q2 earnings, stock split Operating profit margins fell to 16.81% in the last quarter against 19.35% in the September 2025 quarter.

Shares of Stylam Industries Ltd crashed 11% in the afternoon session today after the plywood and laminates maker announced its Q2 earnings and approved a stock split in a ratio of 1:5. Stylam Industries shares fell 11% to Rs 2846 against the previous close of Rs 3205 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 4897.99 crore.

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In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Stylam Industries stock stands at 46, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. Stylam Industries shares have a beta of 0.44, indicating very low volatility in a year.

The stock has risen 29% in six months and gained 893% in three years. Stylam Industries shares have climbed 45% in a year.

Stylam Industries Q2 earnings 

Q2 consolidated net profit rose 13.41% to Rs 42.35 crore against a net profit of Rs 37.34 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operating profit rose 1.16% to Rs 57.24 crore in Q2 against Rs 56.59 crore in the year ago period.

Operating profit margins fell to 16.81% in the last quarter against 19.35% in the September 2025 quarter. Revenue gained 16.46% to Rs 340.52 crore in Q2 against Rs 292.40 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

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The company said its board has cleared Sub-division/split of each existing 1 (One) equity share having a face value of Rs 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) equity shares having a face value of Rs 1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up, subject to the approval of the shareholders and applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.

"To enhance liquidity of the company's equity shares and to encourage participation of small investors by making equity shares of the Company more attractive to invest," said Stylam.

About the Company        

 Stylam Industries is engaged in manufacturing of laminates, solid surface panels and allied products. The company’s products include high-pressure laminates, performance laminates (HPL), specialty laminates, exclusive surfaces, acrylic solid surfaces and compact laminates. Its high-pressure decorative laminates are available in a range of colors in solids and woodgrains designs, many evergreen and new texture finishes. Its performance laminates products include electrostatic dissipative laminates (ESD), chemical resistant laminates and fire retardant laminates.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 2:04 PM IST
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