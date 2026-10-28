The stock has risen 29% in six months and gained 893% in three years. Stylam Industries shares have climbed 45% in a year.

Stylam Industries Q2 earnings

Q2 consolidated net profit rose 13.41% to Rs 42.35 crore against a net profit of Rs 37.34 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operating profit rose 1.16% to Rs 57.24 crore in Q2 against Rs 56.59 crore in the year ago period.

Operating profit margins fell to 16.81% in the last quarter against 19.35% in the September 2025 quarter. Revenue gained 16.46% to Rs 340.52 crore in Q2 against Rs 292.40 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

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The company said its board has cleared Sub-division/split of each existing 1 (One) equity share having a face value of Rs 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) equity shares having a face value of Rs 1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up, subject to the approval of the shareholders and applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.

"To enhance liquidity of the company's equity shares and to encourage participation of small investors by making equity shares of the Company more attractive to invest," said Stylam.

About the Company

Stylam Industries is engaged in manufacturing of laminates, solid surface panels and allied products. The company’s products include high-pressure laminates, performance laminates (HPL), specialty laminates, exclusive surfaces, acrylic solid surfaces and compact laminates. Its high-pressure decorative laminates are available in a range of colors in solids and woodgrains designs, many evergreen and new texture finishes. Its performance laminates products include electrostatic dissipative laminates (ESD), chemical resistant laminates and fire retardant laminates.