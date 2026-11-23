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MacBook Neo could get A19 Pro chip and 12GB RAM

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in the Power On newsletter, reported that Apple is targeting the February-March 2027 window for the next MacBook Neo. The upcoming laptop is reportedly being developed under the codename J701.

The biggest changes are expected in its processor and memory. The current MacBook Neo is powered by the A18 Pro chip and comes with 8GB of RAM. Its successor could move to the A19 Pro chip and offer 12GB of RAM. This would be a 4GB increase over the existing model.

Apple is also planning to refresh the MacBook Neo's colour options more frequently. However, Gurman has indicated that it is not yet clear whether new shades will be introduced with the first follow-up model.

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Apple could bring MacBook Neo into a faster refresh cycle

The reported timeline suggests Apple may be looking to update its affordable laptop more frequently, potentially following a pattern similar to its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro ranges. The Neo is positioned to compete with budget Windows laptops and Chromebooks.

The next MacBook Neo is expected to be part of Apple's early 2027 product wave, alongside the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, an updated entry-level iPad and new MacBook Air models. Other products, including the iPhone Air 2 and refreshed iPad Air and iPad Pro models, are expected to arrive in a later launch window. Apple has not officially confirmed the Neo's specifications or launch date.