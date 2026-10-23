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MPW: Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Pushpa on self-belief, resilience and backing women’s sport

MPW: Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Pushpa on self-belief, resilience and backing women’s sport

Indian hockey players Navneet Kaur and Salima Tete, along with kabaddi player Pushpa, shared lessons from their sporting journeys at Business Today’s Most Powerful Women event. From overcoming setbacks to the importance of family support and teamwork, they highlighted what it takes to build resilience and strengthen women’s sport in India.

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Ujjwal Thakur
Ujjwal Thakur
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 6:42 PM IST
MPW: Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Pushpa on self-belief, resilience and backing women’s sportIndian hockey players Navneet Kaur and Salima Tete, and kabaddi player Pushpa, at BT’s MPW event, where they discussed resilience, self-belief and the need to support women’s sport.

At Business Today’s Most Powerful Women (MPW) event, Indian hockey players Navneet Kaur and Salima Tete, alongside kabaddi player Pushpa, reflected on the importance of self-belief, family support and teamwork in their sporting journeys.

Kaur spoke about rebuilding her confidence after missing a shootout during an Olympic qualifier. She described using mirror-based self-talk to reinforce her belief in herself, helping her move beyond disappointment and prepare for future challenges.

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Tete said her focus remained on representing India and supporting her teammates rather than dwelling on mistakes. Growing up in a small village with limited mobile network access, she credited her father’s support with helping her pursue hockey. Representing the country through her own efforts, she said, remained a source of pride.

Reflecting on the Indian women’s hockey team’s journey after missing qualification for the Paris Olympics, Tete said improved communication, mutual support among players and a stronger relationship with the coaching staff helped the team regain focus and work towards its Asian Games goal.

Tete also emphasised the importance of the HIL, which gives players opportunities and experiences they may not receive during national camps. With funding challenges creating uncertainty over the league’s continuation in its four-team format, she appealed to sponsors and supporters to help sustain the competition and support the growth of women’s hockey.

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Pushpa shared how her kabaddi journey began with encouragement from her father, who motivated her to take up sport and helped her enter a sports hostel.

Despite competing in different disciplines, the three athletes highlighted lessons that extend beyond sport: discipline, patience, teamwork and avoiding overreactions to short-term setbacks. Their experiences underline how personal determination, family encouragement and wider support can help women athletes pursue their ambitions and strengthen Indian sport.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjwal Thakur
Ujjwal Thakur

Ujjwal Thakur is a business and economy news writer. He covers macroeconomic trends, infrastructure, and policy developments in India. His reporting focuses on data-driven analysis and sectoral impact. He tracks government releases, corporate developments, and market signals. He aims to deliver clear, factual, and insight-led journalism.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 6:42 PM IST
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