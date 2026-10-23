MPW: Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Pushpa on self-belief, resilience and backing women’s sport

Tete said her focus remained on representing India and supporting her teammates rather than dwelling on mistakes. Growing up in a small village with limited mobile network access, she credited her father’s support with helping her pursue hockey. Representing the country through her own efforts, she said, remained a source of pride.

Reflecting on the Indian women’s hockey team’s journey after missing qualification for the Paris Olympics, Tete said improved communication, mutual support among players and a stronger relationship with the coaching staff helped the team regain focus and work towards its Asian Games goal.

Tete also emphasised the importance of the HIL, which gives players opportunities and experiences they may not receive during national camps. With funding challenges creating uncertainty over the league’s continuation in its four-team format, she appealed to sponsors and supporters to help sustain the competition and support the growth of women’s hockey.

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Pushpa shared how her kabaddi journey began with encouragement from her father, who motivated her to take up sport and helped her enter a sports hostel.

Despite competing in different disciplines, the three athletes highlighted lessons that extend beyond sport: discipline, patience, teamwork and avoiding overreactions to short-term setbacks. Their experiences underline how personal determination, family encouragement and wider support can help women athletes pursue their ambitions and strengthen Indian sport.