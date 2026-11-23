The US dollar-denominated feeder fund will invest in the actively managed Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, the flagship equity scheme of PPFAS Mutual Fund. While the GIFT City entity facilitates overseas investments, the domestic mutual fund will manage the underlying portfolio.



The scheme is designed for eligible Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and foreign investors seeking exposure to Indian equities.

According to PPFAS, investors can subscribe using eligible overseas bank accounts without requiring an Indian bank account, demat account or separate Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) registration.

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However, the scheme is unavailable to Indian residents and citizens of the United States and Canada. Additional restrictions apply to investors from countries appearing on relevant Financial Action Task Force (FATF) lists.

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Minimum investment and exit load

The minimum initial investment is $10,000, while subsequent investments can be made in multiples starting from $1,000.

Subscriptions, redemptions and Net Asset Value (NAV) calculations will be denominated in US dollars. NAV will be calculated daily, with transactions permitted on business days.

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Although there is no mandatory lock-in period, early withdrawals attract exit charges.

Key investment details

Investment parameter Details Minimum investment $10,000 Additional investment $1,000 Investment currency US dollar (USD) Primary benchmark NIFTY 500 TRI Additional benchmark NIFTY 50 TRI Advertisement Exit within 365 days 2% exit load Exit between 366 and 730 days 1% exit load Exit after 730 days Nil Suggested investment horizon At least 5 years

Where will the fund invest?

The underlying Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund follows a value-investing strategy, identifying companies trading below their estimated intrinsic value.

Its investment approach emphasises healthy cash flows, manageable debt and management practices that protect minority shareholders.

The scheme can invest across large-, mid- and small-cap companies, sectors and select overseas-listed securities, subject to its investment mandate.

Commenting on the launch, Nirmal Bari, Director and Principal Officer, PPFAS GIFT, said, "India is attracting increasing interest from investors across the world. At PPFAS GIFT, we want to build investment solutions that are straightforward to understand and supported by sound governance."

What should overseas investors consider?

While the feeder structure simplifies access to Indian equities, investors remain exposed to market volatility, currency movements and applicable taxation.

The dollar-denominated structure does not eliminate currency risk arising from the underlying investments.

PPFAS GIFT is registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) as a Retail Fund Management Entity.