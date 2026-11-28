READ THIS: US Visa Bulletin December 2026: India EB-1, EB-2, EB-3 dates unchanged. Check details

EB-2 vs EB-3: What the December 2026 dates show

The final action date determines when an applicant may receive an immigrant visa or have an adjustment of status application approved, subject to other eligibility requirements and visa availability.

Category Final action date Date for filing EB-2 India Advertisement November 1, 2013 January 15, 2015 EB-3 India January 22, 2014 January 15, 2015

Source: US Department of State, December 2026 Visa Bulletin.

Both categories have the same filing date of January 15, 2015. However, their final action dates differ, highlighting the distinction between being eligible to submit an application and being eligible for final approval.

Applicants with priority dates earlier than the relevant final action date may qualify for approval, provided all other requirements are met. A priority date is generally established through the underlying immigrant petition or, where applicable, the labour certification process.

Why EB-2 and EB-3 have different queues

EB-2 generally covers professionals with advanced degrees or individuals with exceptional ability. EB-3 includes skilled workers, professionals and certain other workers who meet the applicable requirements.

Advertisement

Although both categories fall under employment-based immigration, they have separate visa allocations and different levels of applicant demand. Their cut-off dates can therefore advance at different rates. The later EB-3 date does not mean the category will always move faster, and switching categories may not benefit every applicant.

What causes the Green Card backlog?

The Immigration and Nationality Act provides for a worldwide minimum of 140,000 employment-based preference immigrant visas annually. It also generally limits each country’s share of preference immigrant visas to 7% of the combined annual family-sponsored and employment-based preference limits.

ALSO READ: US Visa Bulletin: China nearly 8 years ahead of India in EB-2, EB-3 green card queue

These numerical restrictions, combined with high demand from Indian applicants and their eligible family members, contribute to lengthy waiting periods. Approval of an employment-based petition does not automatically mean a Green Card is immediately available.

The State Department also cautions that final action dates may move backwards if necessary to keep visa issuances within annual limits.

What should applicants watch next?

Indian professionals should monitor monthly Visa Bulletins and check the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website to determine which chart applies to adjustment-of-status applications.

Advertisement

For December 2026, EB-3 India has an 82-day advantage over EB-2 in final action dates, while both categories share the same filing date.