After speaking with Microsoft’s team, Bahl said he understood that the decision was final. The company offered him the option of relocating to its India office, continuing to work there and reapplying for an H-1B visa after 12 months.

“The company was very nice about the situation, suggesting that I work in the Microsoft India office and try again for the H-1B after a year,” Bahl recalled.

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Bahl said he had not considered returning to India at the time. Instead, he decided to use the situation as an opportunity to pursue entrepreneurship. “At no point had I considered moving back to India. But I gathered myself up and decided that if I go back to my country, I’d work for myself, not for Microsoft,” he said.

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How H-1B rejection led to Snapdeal

Bahl returned to India in 2007 and contacted his high-school friend Rohit Bansal, who was then working at a financial institution. The two had previously discussed entrepreneurship and soon decided to start a business together.

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Their company was incorporated on September 12, 2007, shortly before Bahl arrived in India. According to Bahl’s Business Insider interview, the founders pooled around $60,000 from their personal savings to get the business off the ground.

They initially started with a physical coupon-book business before shifting online and eventually building Snapdeal into one of India’s early major e-commerce platforms. Bahl said starting a company in India in 2007 was challenging, with limited internet penetration and smartphone adoption, digital payments still in their early stages and fundraising difficult.

The founders initially operated from a small office in the basement of a residential building in Delhi’s furniture market. They also stayed with their families to keep accommodation and food expenses low.

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From Snapdeal to Titan Capital

Bahl and Bansal later expanded their entrepreneurial journey into startup investing. In 2011, they established Titan Capital, which has since backed more than 320 startups, according to his Business Insider interview. Its investments include companies such as Ola and Urban Company.

The founders also went on to build businesses that eventually became two publicly listed companies. Bahl is now associated with AceVector, the parent company of Snapdeal, Unicommerce and Stellaro Brands.

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He is also a judge on Shark Tank India, where entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to investors.