The change is part of the implementation of provisions under the Social Security Code, 2020, and replaces rules dating back to 1950. The regulations were notified on November 22.

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Conditions for eligibility

The automatic process will apply only when three conditions are met.

First, the medical certificate must be generated through ESIC’s information system.

Second, the employer must have submitted the required monthly return, Form 8B, through the employers’ portal.

Third, the worker must have an Aadhaar-enabled bank account, with the ESIC insurance number linked to Aadhaar.

If these conditions are fulfilled, ESIC can initiate and process the claim on its own. The benefit amount will then be transferred directly to the worker’s bank account through DBT.

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What benefits are covered

The new rules cover cash benefits related to sickness, maternity and employment injury. For maternity, ESIC says the benefit is payable for 26 weeks, extendable by one month on medical advice, subject to the prescribed contribution conditions.

The reform also seeks to simplify the process for workers injured during employment, although the automatic, no-form arrangement specifically applies to sickness and maternity benefit claims when the digital records are complete.

Which employees will get the benefit?

Under the Social Security Code, ESIC coverage is mandatory for establishments with 10 or more employees. This scheme generally applies to employees earning up to ₹21,000 per month. For disabled employees, those earning up to ₹25,000 are eligible.

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Impact on workers

The move is a major administrative simplification for India’s insured workforce. By using employer returns and digitally issued medical certificates, ESIC aims to cut delays, prevent repeated follow-ups and ensure timely disbursal of benefits.

The change is expected to particularly help workers during illness, pregnancy and recovery periods, when income loss can create financial pressure. It may also reduce dependence on intermediaries and manual claim documentation.