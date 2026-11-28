Speaking at Groww Next 2026, the company highlighted how customers who initially entered financial markets through systematic investment plans (SIPs) or IPOs are increasingly exploring other asset classes and investment opportunities.

"Our customers have grown up with us. The young professional who started a SIP with us years ago is now investing for a child, a family and the future," said Lalit Keshre, co-founder and CEO of Groww.

International equities are emerging as another investment avenue for retail investors seeking geographical and sectoral diversification.

Groww currently offers access to more than 10,000 US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to the company, orders for Nvidia surged more than 15-fold during November's market correction, reflecting investor interest in global technology companies.

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Meanwhile, bonds offer investors an avenue to diversify beyond equities, potentially generating regular income while managing overall portfolio volatility.

Groww is also integrating artificial intelligence into the investment journey through its in-house assistant, GR-1, which can research investments, explain financial concepts, set price alerts and execute orders with user consent.

Its MF Prime feature combines AI with in-house research to guide investors on mutual fund selection, holding, rebalancing and exit decisions.

The company has also introduced minor accounts, digital Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) accounts and daily and weekly SIPs starting at Rs 100, catering to different financial goals and investment capacities.

While access to multiple financial products can help investors diversify, holding more products does not necessarily translate into better diversification. Investors must consider underlying asset exposure, portfolio overlap, risk appetite and investment horizons when constructing portfolios for long-term wealth creation.