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Car loan EMI is only the beginning: What it really costs to own a luxury car

Car loan EMI is only the beginning: What it really costs to own a luxury car

A luxury car’s price tag and monthly EMI reveal only part of the financial commitment, with insurance, fuel, servicing and repairs adding significantly to the bill. Here’s how the total annual cost of owning a ₹40 lakh luxury car could exceed ₹12 lakh, including loan repayments and routine running expenses.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 3:35 AM IST
Car loan EMI is only the beginning: What it really costs to own a luxury carLuxury cars may require specialised servicing, manufacturer-recommended parts and trained technicians. Buyers should check service schedules and obtain estimates before purchasing.

Buying a luxury car involves more than arranging a down payment and budgeting for monthly equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Insurance, fuel, servicing, tyres, parking and unexpected repairs can significantly increase the total cost of ownership.

Consider a ₹40 lakh luxury car purchased with an ₹8 lakh down payment and a ₹32 lakh loan for five years at an assumed annual interest rate of 9%. The EMI would be approximately ₹66,400, with total interest of around ₹7.8 lakh over the loan tenure, according to a report in Economic Times. But the actual cost of owning the car goes well beyond these payments.

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Insurance and maintenance

Insurance premiums depend on the vehicle's insured value, model, coverage, add-ons and claims history. For illustration, assume annual insurance costs of ₹1.2 lakh. Routine servicing could cost another ₹60,000 annually, while setting aside ₹30,000 a year towards tyre replacement would help account for wear and tear. Actual expenses will vary by vehicle and usage.

Luxury cars may require specialised servicing, manufacturer-recommended parts and trained technicians. Buyers should check service schedules and obtain estimates before purchasing.

Fuel, parking and repairs matter too

Suppose the car covers 15,000 km annually and delivers an average mileage of 10 km per litre. At an assumed petrol price of ₹100 per litre, annual fuel expenditure would be ₹1.5 lakh, or ₹12,500 a month.

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Add illustrative parking costs of ₹36,000 annually and a repair reserve of ₹50,000 a year. These figures are assumptions, not standard charges for all luxury cars.

What could the annual ownership cost look like?

Expense

Estimated annual cost

Car loan EMI

₹7.97 lakh

Insurance

₹1.20 lakh

Fuel

₹1.50 lakh

Servicing

₹60,000

Tyre replacement provision

₹30,000

Parking

₹36,000

Repair reserve

₹50,000

Total annual cost

₹12.43 lakh

Average monthly cost

₹1.04 lakh

Under these assumptions, ownership costs approximately ₹1.04 lakh a month, including the EMI. This excludes depreciation, tolls, cleaning and other incidental expenses. The estimates may also vary with insurance renewals and actual maintenance needs.

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Calculate the full cost before upgrading

Before purchasing a luxury car, buyers should assess whether the combined EMI and running costs leave enough money for household expenses, emergency savings, retirement contributions and other financial goals.

They should also compare insurance quotations, servicing packages and warranty coverage before signing a loan agreement. A less expensive model may offer a more comfortable ownership experience without putting pressure on monthly finances.

Ultimately, a car is affordable not simply when its EMI fits the budget, but when its complete ownership cost remains manageable without compromising long-term financial security.

DO READ: Fed up with petrol bills? This ₹71,999 electric scooter promises 80 km range and keyless start

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026 3:35 AM IST
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