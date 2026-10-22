Car loan EMI is only the beginning: What it really costs to own a luxury car

Insurance and maintenance

Insurance premiums depend on the vehicle's insured value, model, coverage, add-ons and claims history. For illustration, assume annual insurance costs of ₹1.2 lakh. Routine servicing could cost another ₹60,000 annually, while setting aside ₹30,000 a year towards tyre replacement would help account for wear and tear. Actual expenses will vary by vehicle and usage.

Luxury cars may require specialised servicing, manufacturer-recommended parts and trained technicians. Buyers should check service schedules and obtain estimates before purchasing.

Fuel, parking and repairs matter too

Suppose the car covers 15,000 km annually and delivers an average mileage of 10 km per litre. At an assumed petrol price of ₹100 per litre, annual fuel expenditure would be ₹1.5 lakh, or ₹12,500 a month.

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Add illustrative parking costs of ₹36,000 annually and a repair reserve of ₹50,000 a year. These figures are assumptions, not standard charges for all luxury cars.

What could the annual ownership cost look like?

Expense Estimated annual cost Car loan EMI ₹7.97 lakh Insurance ₹1.20 lakh Fuel ₹1.50 lakh Servicing ₹60,000 Tyre replacement provision ₹30,000 Parking ₹36,000 Repair reserve ₹50,000 Total annual cost ₹12.43 lakh Average monthly cost ₹1.04 lakh

Under these assumptions, ownership costs approximately ₹1.04 lakh a month, including the EMI. This excludes depreciation, tolls, cleaning and other incidental expenses. The estimates may also vary with insurance renewals and actual maintenance needs.

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Calculate the full cost before upgrading

Before purchasing a luxury car, buyers should assess whether the combined EMI and running costs leave enough money for household expenses, emergency savings, retirement contributions and other financial goals.

They should also compare insurance quotations, servicing packages and warranty coverage before signing a loan agreement. A less expensive model may offer a more comfortable ownership experience without putting pressure on monthly finances.

Ultimately, a car is affordable not simply when its EMI fits the budget, but when its complete ownership cost remains manageable without compromising long-term financial security.

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