P2P lending offers 14–22% interest rates, but platform selection matters more than headline returns

According to the report, diversified P2P portfolios could generate gross returns of 12–18% under the post-2024 regulatory framework, translating into 8–11% post-tax returns. However, the report cautioned investors against evaluating platforms primarily on the basis of the returns they advertise.

The higher interest rates reflect the nature of the underlying lending rather than a risk-free premium. Since P2P lending involves unsecured credit, borrower defaults and the quality of credit assessment remain important considerations for investors.

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Platform quality matters

The report places particular emphasis on the selection of P2P platforms, arguing that investors should examine factors that may not be immediately visible from a headline yield.

“Underwriting quality, published NPA disclosures and escrow structure are what separate them, and none of that is visible from a headline yield,” Animesh Hardia, Editor-in-Chief, 1 Finance Magazine, said.

The report noted that only a handful of the 26 platforms registered by the Reserve Bank of India are actively disbursing loans. It said underwriting quality, NPA disclosures and escrow arrangements are among the factors that distinguish platforms.

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This has become more relevant following consolidation in the sector. The report said the number of active RBI-registered platforms has fallen to around 10–12 following the regulatory reset.

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Personal loan boom

The growth of India’s unsecured credit market has created a larger potential market for P2P lending. The personal loan market expanded from ₹2.96 lakh crore in March 2015 to ₹17.33 lakh crore by April 2026, according to the report.

Fintech NBFCs processed 10.9 crore personal loans in FY2025, underlining the scale of demand for personal credit. The report, however, also highlighted signs of stress in the unsecured lending ecosystem.

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The number of borrowers holding five or more active loan accounts increased 17.2% year-on-year as of June 2024. The trend underscores the importance of credit assessment and responsible lending as P2P platforms expand.

Metric Key finding P2P interest rates 14–22% Diversified P2P returns 12–18% gross; 8–11% post-tax Bank loan rates 10–16% Credit card rates 36–45% Personal loan market Grew from ₹2.96 lakh crore in March 2015 to ₹17.33 lakh crore in April 2026 Fintech NBFC lending 10.9 crore personal loans processed in FY2025 Borrower stress Borrowers with 5+ active loan accounts rose 17.2% YoY as of June 2024 Active P2P platforms Around 10–12 after the regulatory reset Investor safeguards Mandatory escrow, exposure caps, lender approval, borrower-level diversification and transparent disclosures Key investor consideration Underwriting quality, NPA disclosures and escrow structure matter more than headline yield

RBI framework strengthens investor safeguards

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The regulatory framework has introduced several safeguards for participants. These include mandatory escrow arrangements, exposure caps, lender approval, borrower-level diversification and transparent disclosures, according to the report.

Mohan Parsuramka, Head – P2P Business at 1 Finance, said the sector’s focus was shifting from promised returns towards “disciplined underwriting, diversification and transparency”.

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The report said India’s regulatory approach is distinctive because it has retained retail lender participation while introducing stronger governance requirements.

For investors, the takeaway is that P2P lending’s potential returns cannot be assessed in isolation. The quality of borrower underwriting, management of credit risk, NPA disclosures, escrow structure and diversification can have a greater bearing on the investment outcome than the yield displayed by a platform.

The report therefore positions P2P lending as a potential differentiated fixed-income allocation for investors who understand unsecured credit risk and use it as part of a diversified portfolio.

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