Developers including DLF, TARC, Unity Group, Kreeva and Raheja are looking to capitalise on this momentum through luxury and premium housing projects.

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Traditionally, Delhi’s residential market has been dominated by independent houses, builder floors, plotted developments and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing. The limited availability of high-rise luxury apartments with integrated facilities has driven affluent buyers towards Gurugram and Noida.

However, developers believe this trend is gradually changing as premium residential communities emerge within Delhi.

Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of DLF, said the city had long faced a shortage of integrated luxury housing.

“Historically, Delhi has been a predominantly low-rise, plotted housing market, shaped by builder floors, individual homes and DDA developments,” Ohri said, adding that the limited supply of amenity-led luxury housing had compelled many residents to explore neighbouring markets.

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He further described the emergence of luxury high-rise developments as a structural shift, allowing residents to access modern amenities while remaining connected to the capital.

TARC Chief Business Officer Ankush Kaul said the strong response to the NBCC auction reflected the demand for homes offering space, privacy and a gated-community lifestyle.

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Redevelopment to drive luxury housing supply

With fresh land parcels becoming increasingly scarce, redevelopment is emerging as a key strategy for expanding Delhi’s premium housing supply. Developers are looking to transform existing sites into modern residential and mixed-use developments in established neighbourhoods.

US-based real estate firm Hines, alongside Conscient Infrastructure and HDFC Capital, is redeveloping the former Birla Cotton Mills site in Kamla Nagar into a high-end mixed-use project.

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Conscient Chief Executive Rishi Raj said buyers were increasingly prioritising spacious homes, security, privacy and integrated living experiences.