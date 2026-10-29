Is buying a plot better than an apartment? Key factors homebuyers should consider

According to a PropEquity analysis published in July 2025, nearly 4.7 lakh residential plots, valued at approximately ₹2.44 lakh crore, were launched across 10 major Tier-I and Tier-II cities between January 2022 and May 2025.

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Tier-II cities account for 52% of plot supply

The analysis found that Tier-II cities accounted for 52% of the total plotted development supply across the 10 cities, while Tier-I cities contributed the remaining 48%.

Plot launches increased by 24% in 2023 to 1,63,529 units before declining by 23% in 2024 to 1,26,556 units. In the first five months of 2025, developers launched 45,591 plots.

Meanwhile, the weighted average launch price of residential plots rose 27% year-on-year in 2024 to ₹3,679 per square foot, highlighting the price movement in the segment.

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Flexibility and personalisation drive demand

One of the key advantages of plotted developments is the freedom to customise a home. Within authorised building norms, owners can decide the layout, number of floors and use of available space. Construction can also be completed in phases, depending on financial resources and the permissions obtained.

Plots can accommodate private gardens, terraces and other living spaces that may be difficult to incorporate into conventional apartments. Some plotted developments also provide shared amenities, landscaped areas and security features, although facilities differ from project to project.

However, buyers must account for construction expenses, maintenance costs and approval timelines. An undeveloped plot may also remain unproductive until construction begins, generating no rental income in the meantime.

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How the apartment market compares

Anarock’s Q3 2026 report showed that residential property prices across the top seven cities increased 7% year-on-year to an average of ₹9,714 per square foot on a super built-up area basis. Approximately 1,00,200 housing units were sold during the quarter, marking a 3% increase from a year earlier.

Available inventory stood at around 6.3 lakh units, equivalent to approximately 19 months of sales. In Hyderabad, the figure was 28 months.

However, these figures cannot be directly compared with plotted development data because the reports cover different markets and pricing measures. Plot prices reflect land alone, whereas apartment prices are measured against built-up area. Neither report establishes whether plots or apartments deliver better investment returns.

Experts highlight emerging real estate markets

Rahul Singla, Director of MAPSKO Group, said, “The rise of plotted developments in Tier II cities highlights a maturing market where land ownership is once again emerging as the most secure and rewarding investment.”

Highlighting Sonipat, he pointed to its strategic location on the Delhi-NCR periphery, highway and expressway connectivity, and infrastructure development as factors supporting its appeal to homebuyers and investors.

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Yashank Wason, Managing Director of Royal Green Realty, said, “Plotted Developments are becoming increasingly popular in India’s real estate market as buyers look for more flexibility, transparency, and higher returns.”

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He identified Sonipat, Indore, Bahadurgarh and Rohtak as emerging markets, citing urban migration, industrial corridors and highway networks. He also highlighted Sonipat and Bahadurgarh’s proximity to the NCR, Indore’s commercial importance and Rohtak’s educational ecosystem.

A September 2026 Cushman & Wakefield report, Building India: Land Markets Define the Next Development Frontier, tracked 18,158 acres of land transactions across 33 Indian cities between 2021 and Q1 2026. Residential projects accounted for 7,714 acres, or approximately 45% of the total.