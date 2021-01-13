Amazon Great Republic Day Sale announced from January 20: Deals, bank offers, and more

Highlights The Great Republic Day sale begins January 20.

The sale will have discounts on smartphones and accessories.

The sale will also have discounts on electronic items during the period.

Amazon has announced Great Republic Day Sale, and it starts from January 20, 2021. The new Amazon sale will be a four-day sale event and end on January 23. The company says that the Great Republic Day Sale will have deals on smartphones, electronics, fashion and beauty essentials, home and kitchen, large appliances, TVs, daily essentials and more.



Talking about bank offers, customers can avail 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI, No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit and Credit Cards.



Amazon has shared a list of brands available with discounts during the sale, including OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Bosch, HP, Lenovo, JBL, and boAt Sony, Amazfit, Canon, Fujifilm, and more. Amazon also claims that customers can get deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices.

While Amazon hasn't revealed the exact deals on different products, as of now, and we can expect it to tease new deals as the sale date approaches. Some of the deals claimed by Amazon include up to 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories, up to 60 per cent off on electronics, up to 50 per cent off on large appliances and TV, and up to 40 per cent off on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

Amazon has also teased that it will have a particular category for top 10 products across smartphones, laptops, tablets, kitchen appliances, apparel, electronics, home entertainment, and more segment that have received 4-star or above rating on the e-commerce platform.