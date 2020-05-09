Panasonic India resumes sales, services in red and orange zones; to take call on production soon

Adhering to government guidelines, Japanese technology giant Panasonic India has resumed the sale of its products in green and orange zones. Starting this week, all Panasonic products are available on online platforms - Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores, wherever allowed. Panasonic has also introduced 10 per cent cashback and attractive finance schemes to help consumers in current times. The company's operations were suspended since March 22, 2020, in line with government directives of lockdown to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Panasonic has prepared for staggered operations at retail and brand stores that have been recalibrated to abide by social distancing norms and deployed all safety measures such as placement of sanitisers, mandatory usage of masks, and contact-less assistance to consumers.

Panasonic has also resumed field service to repair and service appliances, along with a host of new initiatives for consumers such as same-day installation depending on the area, AC service using jet pumps to shorten the technician's stay at the customer's place, extended warranty for all products.

Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia said, "We have defined the SOPs basis our learnings from our operations in other countries and as a first step, our product development and R&D teams will be starting work. We will closely observe the market demand this week and take a call on production. We have divided our manufacturing plant, which currently has assembly lines for air conditioners and washing machines, into zones with a roster of workers demarcated against each, preventing any engagement between them. Along with social distancing and sanitising, we will ensure all guidelines are followed for the health and safety of our workforce. We plan to start with 25 per cent capacity and slowly take it up to 50 per cent in a month's time. Likewise, we have divided our corporate office into zones with limited number of employees coming in for now."

Panasonic also has plans to gradually start operations at its manufacturing facility in Jhajjar, Haryana, following carefully designed standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of its workers.

Keeping in mind the current situation, Panasonic is focused on driving sales through both online and offline platforms. It has also been working continuously towards upgrading its offline channel to provide a better purchase experience to consumers by effective training to in-shop promoters, regular upkeep and hygiene standards at stores, and efficient inventory planning. The company has laid down a robust plan to meet the pent-up demand with the existing inventory available across categories.

Panasonic India will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action as per regulatory and administrative guidance.