Apple WWDC 2024: Only these iPhones will get all new iOS 18 AI features

Apple will be unveiling the new iOS 18 update at the WWDC conference today. Even before the details have been let out officially, the update is considered to be the biggest since the first iOS version, all thanks to a host of new iOS features. However, it seems not all iPhones will be able to enjoy all of the new iOS 18 features. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, all devices below the iPhone 15 Pro models will “feel locked out of the new capabilities”.

This means that the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will gain the most of the iOS 18 update. But that also does not mean that the iOS 18 will be a small update for the rest of the iPhone line-up. However, the A17 Pro chipset on the Pro models could be the reason why only the two latest flagships will be able to run some of the latest features of iOS 18.

This exclusive access to new AI features could also push older iPhone users to the upcoming iPhone 16 models, boosting iPhone sales in the process.

What’s new with iOS 18

Apple's upcoming software update will introduce a variety of new features driven by artificial intelligence, collectively branded as "Apple Intelligence." This marks one of the biggest software updates in years. All AI features will initially be available in beta for testing purposes and will be opt-in, allowing users to choose whether to use them. Some features will operate on the device, while others will use Apple's secure cloud servers.

Siri Improvements



Siri is set to receive significant upgrades using large language models (LLMs), similar to the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT. These improvements aim to make Siri more conversational and capable of performing a wider range of tasks. Siri will be able to interact with specific app functions, like opening documents, moving files, deleting emails, editing photos, and summarizing messages and notifications.

To support these new capabilities, Apple has rearchitected Siri's software. Although these features will be highlighted at Apple's WWDC, they are not expected to launch with the initial release of iOS 18 in September. Instead, they will likely roll out in a later version of iOS 18 in 2025.

Additionally, Apple's Spotlight search will be updated with more intelligent results and better sorting on iPhones and iPads, enhancing the overall search experience.

