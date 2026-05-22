Microsoft’s Yusuf Mehdi to exit after 35 years as company doubles down on AI

Microsoft’s Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Yusuf Mehdi, is reportedly leaving the company after 35 years of leading key consumer initiatives. According to a Business Insider report, Mehdi has shared an internal memo to employees announcing his departure after the next fiscal year.

Medhi in the memo said, “After 35 extraordinary years at Microsoft - years filled with adventure, challenge, reinvention, and innovation - I've decided the time is right to begin planning for my next adventure.”

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“I will work through the next fiscal year to help reimagine Windows for the agentic era, grow Microsoft 365 services, and bring our One Copilot vision to life,” he added. Medhi was reportedly looking after product marketing for Microsoft’s AI products, including Microsoft Copilot. Now, his departure comes amid the company's restructuring plans to expand its AI strategy.

Recently, Microsoft promoted Judson Althoff from sales chief to the company’s commercial business. In addition, he announced Mustafa Suleyman as CEO of Microsoft AI to lead the superintelligence team.

He said the decision felt like planning a product launch date, an approach he had managed during his tenure at the company. Once the timeline is set, the work fast-tracks to make it happen.

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“There will be time later to reflect and celebrate, but for now, it’s full speed ahead on our mission,” he said. As of now, Mehdi has not revealed his next move, but it is suggested that he may head to retirement.

He further highlighted that he has been working closely with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Marketing Officer Takeshi Numoto for a smooth transition.

Mehdi joined Microsoft back in 1992, and he has worked across projects like launching products like Windows 3.1, Windows 95, and Internet Explorer. He also ran Microsoft's online services and search businesses. In 2011, he was moved to the Xbox division and also looked after the Windows 10 rollout and Surface businesses.

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After being promoted to a senior leadership role, Mehdi also managed marketing for Microsoft’s AI and Copilot push.