Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds go on sale today at a special introductory price of Rs 5,999

The London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, has commenced the sale of its recently launched Ear (a) today. The wireless earbud, eagerly anticipated by consumers, is available at an introductory price of ₹5,999 specifically for today.

The Ear (a) showcases Nothing's transparent design and introduces a fresh bubble design in a yellow colour. The earbud's Smart ANC algorithm checks the seal within the user's ear to block out as much noise as possible. It offers noise cancellation almost double that of Ear (2) and can detect and reduce more challenging sounds with a bandwidth of up to 5000 Hz.

The new driver in Ear (a) delivers more power, resulting in a deeper and more powerful bass performance. With its 500 mAh battery in the charging case and a 46 mAh battery in each bud, users can enjoy up to 42.5 hours of music playback after a full charge. Users can also connect Ear (a) to two devices simultaneously.

The new integration with ChatGPT allows users with the latest Nothing OS installed on their phones to speak to the consumer AI tool directly from Nothing earbuds. Ear (a) can be purchased on Flipkart from 22nd April at ₹7,999, with a special launch price of ₹5,999 available only for today.

Nothing Ear

The Nothing Ear is the more premium offering from the London-based brand. It will be going on sale from April 29. Here are the features of the Nothing Ear:

Sound: The Ear has a 11 mm dynamic driver with a ceramic diaphragm, which the company claims will provide greater richness and crisper highs. It supports the LHDC 5.0 and LDAC codec for high-resolution streaming over Bluetooth, reaching up to 1 Mbps 24 bit/192 kHz with LHDC 5.0 and up to 990 kbps and frequencies up to 24 bit/96 kHz with LDAC. The dual chamber design has been improved with two additional vents for clearer sound.



Equaliser: Nothing’s Equaliser on the Nothing X app provides customisation with Q Factor and frequency control. Users can create separate profiles for different genres and a Personal Sound Profile based on hearing test results.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The Ear features Nothing’s noise-cancelling tech with a new Smart ANC algorithm. It offers noise cancellation of 45 dB, almost two times that of Ear (2), and can effectively detect and reduce sounds up to 5000 Hz.



Performance: The Ear has a battery life that lasts 25 per cent longer than Ear (2) - up to 40.5 hours after a full charge with the charging case or 8.5 hours of non-stop playback. It supports wireless charging at 2.5W and ten minutes of fast charge provides ten hours of listening time with the case.



Clear Voice Technology: The Ear features Nothing’s Clear Voice Technology with a new talk mic design and an additional airway on the stem, reducing interference by 60 per cent compared to Ear (2).



Connectivity: Users can switch between devices in real time with Dual Connection. With Low Lag Mode, Ear can reduce audio lag for seamless gaming. Pinch controls are accessible to skip tracks, alternate between noise cancellation modes, and adjust volume.