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Samsung One UI 9.5 - New privacy and sharing features

App locking - One of the major additions is App Lock, which lets you secure individual applications using your fingerprint, face recognition or screen lock PIN. You can activate it by long-pressing an app icon and selecting the padlock option. You can also select multiple applications through Settings. The feature hides notification content and removes associated home screen widgets.

Privacy Display - Samsung is also making Privacy Display more context-aware. You can configure it to activate automatically when opening locked apps, Secure Folder, private Gallery albums or locked Samsung Notes.

Quick Share - Meanwhile, Quick Share gets Tap to Share, allowing you to exchange contacts, links, photos, videos and locations by bringing two compatible phones together. Both devices must be unlocked and have NFC enabled.

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New personalisation and digital wellbeing options

Live effect - The update introduces Live effect for lock screen wallpapers, adding depth to images so different elements shift when you tilt your phone.

Storage Cleanup - Samsung's My Files app also gets storage cleanup suggestions, helping you identify temporary files, app caches, recycle bin contents, and pre-edit backups you can delete.

Pause before app launch - Another addition is Pause before app launch under Digital Wellbeing. It introduces a 10-second waiting period before selected applications or app categories open, giving you time to reconsider your screen time.

The first One UI 9.5 beta is available for Galaxy S26 users in select regions. Samsung has not confirmed the stable release timeline.