Vodafone launches new plan with 3GB data per day with validity of 84 days

Vodafone and Idea Cellular might be in the process of a merger but that does not hamper the former's contribution to the aggressive competition from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Vodafone has now launched two new plans for its subscribers across various circles in a bid to take on rivals Airtel and Jio. The two recharge packs of Rs 511 and Rs 569 offer 2GB data 3G/4G data and 3GB 3G/4G respectively on a daily basis, both for a validity period of 84 days.

The Rs. 511 pack provides unlimited local and STD voice calls and 100 SMS per day along with the data while the Rs 569 pack gives the same voice calls and SMS benefits with 3GB 3G/4G daily usage offer. These offers are however currently only available in selected circles - Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai) and Goa, Gujarat and Kerala.

The plans are a big step to allure the subscribers, given the rising subscription of Jio and the ever increasing competition from Airtel as well. The Rs. 511 pack is basically providing 168 GB worth of data while the Rs 569 pack is providing 252 GB data for a period of 84 days. Vodafone also offers 1.4 GB per day for 90 days in a plan priced at Rs 509 and 3.5 GB per day with a Rs 549 plan valid for 28 days. Airtel recently launched a plan worth Rs 219 that offers 1.4 GB for 28 days with unlimited voice calls, SMS and hello tunes.

The only close recharge packs to Vodafone's Rs 511 is Jio's prepaid plan of Rs. 448 with same voice calls and data benefits and is also valid for 84 days.

Airtel has its own plan to counter the 2GB per day deals. Recently they launched a Rs 499 plan that offers 2GB 3G/4G per day for 82 days with same voice calling and SMS offers.

While the 2GB data per day plan falls in line with offers provided by competition, the 3GB data per day is the deal to look out for. The Rs 569 pack as no other teleco is providing 3GB data for such alluring price and validity. Data users looking for an alternative to broadband connections or with heavy data usage can opt for this pack. With this new pack, it will be interesting to see how other major players in the league react to the plan.