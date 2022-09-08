iPhone 11 discontinued in India, but you can still buy it for Rs 42,000 on Flipkart

Apple has stopped selling the old-gen iPhone 11 from its official website. This indicates that the company has officially discontinued the model following the launch of the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event last night. Launched in 2019, it is still eligible for a few more years of iOS updates. Even though Apple has removed the iPhone 11 from its official stores, it is still available to purchase on Flipkart, until stocks last.

At the time of writing this article, its base 64GB variant is retailing at Rs 41,999. The 128GB option is also available for Rs 54,900, while there's no 256GB storage option. The iPhone 11 also gets multiple colour options such as Red, Black, White, Green, Purple and Yellow. The phone comes with a decently powerful A13 Bionic chipset and dual camera system on the back.

Its price will likely drop further in the upcoming weeks and months. Naturally, many customers will be tempted to go for an affordable iPhone, given that the new iPhone 14 series remains very expensive. However, the pertinent question remains, should you buy iPhone 11 in 2022, especially when Apple has launched three new generations of iPhones?

In that case, we would suggest you stretch the budget and go for an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 for multiple reasons. Firstly, newer iPhones will get more years of iOS updates. Secondly, both iPhone 12 and 13 have 5G support, which will be soon available in India. So, even if you don't opt for faster connectivity yet, at least your phone will be 5G ready. Another difference is that newer iPhones come with a more durable display, a refreshed design, and better battery.

Moreover, the camera performance on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 is much better. Of course, the iPhone 13 offers more features, at least in the video department. There's also support for relatively faster charging. However, all iPhones now ship without a charging brick.