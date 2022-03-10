Realme 9 5G SE, 9 5G launch event today: Specifications, price, and everything else to expect

Realme will launch a horde of new products today in India. It will be holding an event later today to launch at least two new 5G phones, a new smartwatch, and new neckband earphones. There is also a possibility that a new Google TV Stick will also arrive at today's event, while a recent report also said Realme could launch a 4G version of the Realme 9.

The details about the upcoming Realme products have already come out. On its website, Realme has revealed that the Realme 9 5G SE will have a high refresh-rate display, a 5G processor, and a design that is very different from that of the current 9 Pro series but very similar to what the Realme 8 series looks like. Realme also revealed that its event today will see the launch of the Realme TechLife Watch S100 and the Realme TechLife Buds N100.

Realme 9 5G series launch event

The event for the launch of the Realme 9 5G series will begin at 12.30 pm today. The live stream will be available on YouTube for you to catch real-time updates as and when the event begins. Realme will announce the price and availability details of the new products at the event.

Realme 9 5G series specifications

Realme has already revealed that the Realme 9 5G SE will come with a 144Hz display, so gamers will like it. This display has a punch-hole design, which you can also find on the Realme 9 5G. But the latter will settle for either a 120Hz or a 90Hz display.

Powering the Realme 9 5G SE will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chipset, while inside the Realme 9 5G will be a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. Realme also said the 9 5G will sport a ripple holographic effect on its back panel.

The rest of the specifications come through the grapevine, such as up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on the Realme 9 5G and Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 on both the upcoming phones. There may also be fast-charging technology available on both the Realme 9 5G series phones.

Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 specifications

According to the website, the Realme TechLife Watch S100 will come with a 1.69-inch display and sensors for measuring the heart rate and blood oxygen level. But the biggest highlight of this smartwatch would be its ability to measure body temperature. According to the teasers on the Realme website, this upcoming water-resistant smartwatch will come with a 1.69-inch display, 12-hour battery life, a blood oxygen level monitor, and a body temperature monitor.

The TechLife Buds N100 will be a neckband with support for bass-heavy audio output and magnetic earphones. The neckband will come with a 17-hour playback time, a silicone neckband, IPX4 resistance for dust and water splashes, and 9.2mm dynamic drivers for bass-rich sound. The neckband will come in two colours; black and grey.