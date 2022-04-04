Attack box office: John Abraham-starrer struggles on opening weekend

John Abraham-starrer action flick Attack is struggling to find its footing at the box office amid the Telugu blockbuster RRR craze. The film had a lackluster opening on Friday and logged less than satisfying numbers over the weekend. The film is facing stiff competition from RRR and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.

The film raked in total Rs 11.51 crore at the domestic box office as on Sunday. Attack garnered Rs 3.51 crore on Friday, Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday and saw a marginal recovery with Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “Attack is below the mark… No major growth/jump on day 2 and 3 is disappointing… The RRR wave has also impacted prospects in mass sectors… Friday 3.51 crore, Saturday 3.75 crore, Sunday 4.25 crore. Total: Rs 11.51 crore. India business.”

#Attack is below the mark... No major growth / jump on Day 2 and 3 is disappointing... The #RRR wave has also impacted its prospects in mass sectors... Fri 3.51 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 11.51 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2J4mI48Ogx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2022

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that Attack had a “disastrous trending at the box office.”

#Attack - First Weekend - ₹ 9.75 cr



Friday - 3 cr



Saturday - 3.25 cr



Sunday - 3.5 cr



DISASTROUS trending at the BO !! — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 4, 2022

About Attack

The science fiction, which released on April 1, features John Abraham in the lead role and tells the story of India’s first super soldier. The film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film is bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor.

The film is part 1 of a series of films.

