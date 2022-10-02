Ponniyin Selvan I box office Day 2: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film crosses Rs 150 cr worldwide 

Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer period drama Ponniyin Selvan I (PS I) is going strength to strength as the film has minted Rs 150 crore at the global box office. The Mani Ratnam-directorial is also the first non-Shah Rukh Khan film to enter the $3 million club in the US, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. PS: I is also the second Tamil movie after Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram to collect $1 million in Australia.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has done the voice-over for the Hindi trailer of Ponniyin Selvan I. Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “Thrilled to have played a small part in bringing this epic trailer to life for Maniratnam! Worked with Mani after Pallavai un Pallavi, almost after 40 years! Wishing the team all the best. The trailer looks epic!”

Ponniyin Selvan I is centred around the early days of the famous Chola emperor Arulmozhi Varman. The film is a part of a two-part franchise mounted on a budget of around Rs 500 crore. The soundtrack for Mani Ratnam’s latest film has been composed by AR Rahman and Ravi Varman has handled cinematography. Distributed by Red Giant Movies in Tamil Nadu, it is the first Tamil movie to release in IMAX.

The film has been backed by Mani Ratnam’s production house Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. PS I features Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jayaram in significant roles. It released in theatres on September 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

