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'Ramayana' advance booking: With 12 days to go, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer epic tops ₹10 crore in India

'Ramayana' advance booking: With 12 days to go, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer epic tops ₹10 crore in India

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic is set to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, with ticket sales picking up ahead of its theatrical release.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 24, 2026 2:18 PM IST
'Ramayana' advance booking: With 12 days to go, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer epic tops ₹10 crore in IndiaThe Hindi version has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's advance ticket sales.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part One has crossed ₹10 crore in advance bookings in India, signalling strong pre-release interest in one of 2026's most anticipated films. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic is set to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, with ticket sales picking up ahead of its theatrical release.

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The film generated ₹10.14 crore on Saturday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The early numbers suggest that the film is attracting considerable interest even before its release, although its eventual opening-day performance will depend on how bookings progress in the coming days.

FIND OUT: 'Ramayana' needs ₹5,000 crore to break even? The box office numbers explained

Hindi version drives advance bookings

The Hindi version has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's advance ticket sales. At present, Hindi bookings account for roughly ₹8.89 crore, followed by Kannada at ₹96.37 lakh and Telugu at ₹28.11 lakh.

The figures underline the dominance of the Hindi market in the film's early pre-sales. Bookings across other languages and regions could gain momentum as the release date approaches and theatre availability expands.

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Delhi-NCR leads city-wise collections

Delhi-NCR has emerged as the leading market for the film's advance bookings, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. At the reported ₹10.14 crore mark, Delhi-NCR contributed around ₹2.13 crore, with 27,157 tickets sold.

Mumbai followed with ₹1.60 crore from 22,836 tickets, while Bengaluru recorded ₹1.20 crore in advance sales, supported by 18,088 tickets.

Hyderabad also contributed to the film's early ticket sales, generating around ₹61.97 lakh from 16,671 tickets. Pune recorded approximately ₹45.57 lakh, with 6,434 tickets sold.

DO CHECKOUT: Ramayana to stream on JioHotstar under pay-per-view model after theatrical run: Report

Star-studded cast raises expectations

Ramayana: Part One features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Anupam Kher.

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The film is based on the ancient Indian epic traditionally attributed to Valmiki and is planned as the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation. Given the scale of the project, its cast and its subject, the film has generated considerable anticipation among audiences.

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Published on: Oct 24, 2026 2:18 PM IST
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