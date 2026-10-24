'Ramayana' advance booking: With 12 days to go, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer epic tops ₹10 crore in India

FIND OUT: 'Ramayana' needs ₹5,000 crore to break even? The box office numbers explained

Hindi version drives advance bookings

The Hindi version has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's advance ticket sales. At present, Hindi bookings account for roughly ₹8.89 crore, followed by Kannada at ₹96.37 lakh and Telugu at ₹28.11 lakh.

The figures underline the dominance of the Hindi market in the film's early pre-sales. Bookings across other languages and regions could gain momentum as the release date approaches and theatre availability expands.

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Delhi-NCR leads city-wise collections

Delhi-NCR has emerged as the leading market for the film's advance bookings, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. At the reported ₹10.14 crore mark, Delhi-NCR contributed around ₹2.13 crore, with 27,157 tickets sold.

Mumbai followed with ₹1.60 crore from 22,836 tickets, while Bengaluru recorded ₹1.20 crore in advance sales, supported by 18,088 tickets.

Hyderabad also contributed to the film's early ticket sales, generating around ₹61.97 lakh from 16,671 tickets. Pune recorded approximately ₹45.57 lakh, with 6,434 tickets sold.

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Star-studded cast raises expectations

Ramayana: Part One features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Anupam Kher.

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The film is based on the ancient Indian epic traditionally attributed to Valmiki and is planned as the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation. Given the scale of the project, its cast and its subject, the film has generated considerable anticipation among audiences.