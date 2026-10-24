'Ramayana' needs ₹5,000 crore to break even? The box office numbers explained

With its Diwali release approaching, the film’s reported Rs 2,000-crore budget has raised questions about how much it needs to earn to recover its investment and generate profits.

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Ramayana box office: How much does the film need to earn?

According to trade expert Ramesh Bala, a commonly used box-office calculation suggests that a film needs to earn approximately 2.5 times its budget to reach the break-even point.

Based on the reported Rs 2,000-crore budget, this puts Ramayana Part I’s estimated worldwide box-office target at around Rs 5,000 crore. However, this is an indicative estimate, not a confirmed break-even figure, as the actual outcome depends on distribution arrangements, marketing costs and revenue from other sources.

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Achieving such a collection would be a significant milestone for Indian cinema. Bala noted that the film’s star cast, universal appeal and international reach give it considerable potential, although reaching the target would remain challenging.

Ramayana advance booking: Rs 100 crore opening-day target

Advance bookings will be an important indicator of the film’s opening-day performance. According to Sacnilk data cited by India Today, as of 2.20 pm on October 22, the film had sold approximately 1.33 lakh tickets across 3,749 shows in India, generating Rs 7.52 crore in advance sales.

However, bookings had not opened across several screens, meaning these early figures do not provide a complete picture of demand.

Bala suggested that the film should aim for domestic advance bookings worth Rs 75 crore to Rs 100 crore to build strong opening-day momentum. He also estimated that worldwide pre-sales of Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore would provide a significant boost.

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Word of mouth could determine Ramayana’s success

Beyond advance bookings, audience response will be crucial in determining the film’s long-term box-office performance. A strong opening alone may not be enough to justify the massive investment.

Positive word of mouth could help sustain collections over several weeks, particularly in international markets. The film will need to attract audiences beyond its initial fan base to maintain momentum.