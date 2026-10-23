Ramayana to stream on JioHotstar under pay-per-view model after theatrical run: Report

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana is scheduled for a Diwali release on November 5, 2026. The reported deal highlights how filmmakers are increasingly relying on streaming and television rights to recover investments before their films reach cinemas. The ₹450 crore figure has not been independently confirmed by the makers.

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Dhurandhar 2 bags ₹245 crore non-theatrical deal

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has also reportedly secured a massive non-theatrical rights package worth ₹245 crore. According to Pinkvilla, JioHotstar acquired its digital streaming rights for ₹150 crore, Star Network secured satellite rights for ₹50 crore, and T-Series acquired music rights for ₹45 crore. The combined package places the film among the biggest reported non-theatrical deals in recent Hindi cinema.

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Other Indian films with big digital rights deals

Several other blockbusters have commanded substantial prices for their digital streaming rights. According to reported industry figures, Kalki 2898 AD leads the list with a digital rights deal valued at around ₹375 crore, followed by RRR at ₹325 crore and KGF: Chapter 2 at ₹320 crore.

Pushpa 2: The Rule reportedly secured digital rights worth ₹275 crore, while Adipurush fetched around ₹200 crore. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire reportedly commanded ₹160 crore or more, while Devara: Part 1 secured a deal estimated at ₹150–155 crore.

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Ramayana leads the reported rights race

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While Ramayana’s reported ₹450 crore agreement covers digital and satellite rights, the figures for films such as Kalki 2898 AD, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 refer to digital rights alone. The packages therefore cannot be compared directly.

Nevertheless, the reported Ramayana deal underlines the growing commercial importance of pre-release rights for large-scale Indian films. With streaming platforms competing for major titles and filmmakers exploring new distribution models, digital and satellite agreements have become an increasingly important part of a film’s business strategy.