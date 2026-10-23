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'Ramayana' advance booking: With 13 days to go, Ranbir Kapoor-led epic eyes ₹10 crore in ticket sales

'Ramayana' advance booking: With 13 days to go, Ranbir Kapoor-led epic eyes ₹10 crore in ticket sales

As of Friday, the film sold 1.47 lakh tickets across 3,968 shows worth ₹8.28 crore (₹6.26 crore minus block seats).

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 11:44 AM IST
'Ramayana' advance booking: With 13 days to go, Ranbir Kapoor-led epic eyes ₹10 crore in ticket salesThe film is expected to gain stronger momentun as it nears its release date

The advance bookings for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana are on at a stellar pace with less than two weeks ahead of its November 5 release. As of Friday, the film sold 1.47 lakh tickets across 3,968 shows worth ₹8.28 crore (₹6.26 crore minus block seats).

The ticket sales are 18% higher than Thursday when 261 shows were added, according to Sacnilk. A bulk of the film's advance booking comes from its Hindi shows (₹7.49 crore), followed by its Kannada (₹57.69 lakh) and Telugu shows (₹21.11 lakh).

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The biggest contributors to the film's advance bookings on Friday are National Capital Region (₹2.01 crore), Mumbai (₹1.49 crore), Hyderabad (₹47 lakh), Bengaluru (₹44.97 lakh) and Pune (₹42.70 lakh). Advance bookings for the film opened on Dussehra.

At this rate, the film is headed to earn ₹10 crore in its advance booking for first day first shows. The film is expected to gain stronger momentun as it nears its release date, with advance bookings expected to hit the 5 lakh mark in the national chains though the pre-Diwali factor could impact the film's ticket sales ahead of day 1 shows.

Ticket prices cross ₹3,000 in Mumbai

Ticket prices for the film have reached ₹3,170 for afternoon and evening shows at PVR Icon 3D IMAX in Mumbai's Lower Parel, according to Bollywood Hungama. This rate is for recliner seats on November 5, 6, and 7. For Sunday, tickets for these seats are priced at ₹2,770.

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The prices for IMAX 3D are lower at Erox Inox IMAX in Churchgate and R City in Ghatkopar. In these theatres, tickets are priced under ₹1,000 even for evening and night shows. In Worli's INOX Insignia, the tickets are not available for less than ₹970. The highest priced ticket for Insignia is ₹2,370 for late afternoon and night shows on November 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9.

Ramayana satellite and digital rights, OTT details

Ramayana has secured a ₹450 crore digital and satellite rights agreement with Star Group ahead of its theatrical release. Following its theatrical run, Ramayana is expected to arrive on JioHotstar under a pay-per-view model. Viewers will be allowed to purchase digital access separately instead of watching it immediately under a regular subscription, Sacnilk reported.

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Ramayana story, cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has been conceived as a two-part epic and will bring the revered Indian epic to the big screen in multiple languages. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

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Published on: Oct 23, 2026 11:43 AM IST
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