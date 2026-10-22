Arijit Singh’s ₹11.8 lakh concert VIP pass vs Diljit’s ₹17,999 VIP pass: What’s behind the price gap?

Arijit’s luxury packages

The highest-priced offering is a premium 15-seater table at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse for the February 20, 2027 show. Priced at ₹11.8 lakh, it is a hospitality package for a group rather than a single seat. Similar high-end packages across other cities range between ₹7 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

Despite the perks, the premium ticket prices are sky-high. However, ThumpN has confirmed around 60% of these top-tier ticket categories are already sold out. This is not a new phenomenon for Arijit, as even three years ago, when there was not even a remote clue about his retirement, a 40-seater premium lounge was sold out for ₹16 lakh in the Pune concert.

MUST READ: Arijit Singh’s 2027 Tour: 20 years, 9 cities and a massive stadium comeback

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Diljit’s price cap

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura World Tour presents a sharply different pricing model. His most expensive ticket, for the VIP lounge at the Mumbai show, is priced at ₹17,999 — roughly ₹11.62 lakh less than Arijit’s top package.

Like Arijit’s tour, Diljit’s entry-level tickets also begin at ₹999, making the starting point identical but the upper limit vastly different.

What the gap means

The contrast highlights how India’s live-music market is increasingly split between mass-market concertgoers and ultra-premium hospitality buyers. Arijit’s ₹11.8 lakh package works out to about ₹78,667 per person for a 15-guest table, while Diljit’s ₹17,999 ticket remains an individual VIP experience.

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With both singers offering ₹999 entry tickets, the real divide lies at the top end: Arijit is targeting corporate and luxury hospitality buyers, while Diljit’s pricing keeps even his best seats within reach of regular concertgoers.

DON'T MISS: Diljit Dosanjh brings ‘Aura’ home: 7-city India tour kicks off in Delhi on Nov 1, 7th show announced in Chandigarh

Arijit’s tour marks his return to large-scale live performances after announcing his retirement from stage shows, adding to the demand around the 2027 concerts. Diljit, meanwhile, continues to draw audiences through his Aura World Tour with comparatively accessible premium pricing.

Last Aura tour and revenue

Diljit Dosanjh’s 2024 Dil-Luminati India Tour remains the clearer benchmark for commercial impact. Across 14 shows in 13 cities from October to December 2024, it sold over 3.2 lakh tickets and generated an estimated ₹943 crore in total economic impact.