READ THIS: British actor Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, succeeds Daniel Craig as Agent 007

Google's James Bond Easter egg: What happens when you search Robert Pattinson?

When users search for Robert Pattinson on Google, the results page triggers a quirky animation. The screen begins to shake, while objects resembling confetti fall across the display. On closer inspection, the falling elements turn out to be citrus peels, offering a clever reference to James Bond's signature martini.

The animation appears to recreate the process of shaking a cocktail, drawing inspiration from the famous Bond phrase, “Shaken, not stirred.” The small but creative detail gives fans an interactive way to celebrate Pattinson's entry into one of cinema's most recognisable franchises.

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The Easter egg has also caught the attention of social media users, with some initially mistaking the falling citrus peels for confetti before recognising the reference to Bond's favourite drink.

Robert Pattinson's James Bond casting: A new chapter for 007

Pattinson's appointment marks a significant new chapter for the long-running spy franchise. The British actor, who rose to global prominence through the Twilight films, has since established himself in a variety of roles, including his portrayal of Bruce Wayne in The Batman.

With his casting as Bond, Pattinson becomes the latest actor to take on the role of the fictional MI6 agent created by author Ian Fleming. Daniel Craig's tenure included five films, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and concluding with No Time to Die in 2021.

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The upcoming Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Steven Knight. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also attached to the project. Further details about the film's plot and release date have yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Bond 007: Sean Connery, Daniel Craig to Robert Pattinson, here's how old each actor was in their first Bond film

Google's previous Robert Pattinson Easter egg

This is not the first time Google has created a special search animation connected to Pattinson's film career. In 2022, the company introduced a Batman-themed Easter egg to mark the release of Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Users searching for terms such as Bruce Wayne, Gotham City or Bat-Signal could activate the feature by clicking a small yellow Bat-Signal icon on the search results page. The screen would darken before Batman's iconic signal appeared, followed by an animation of the superhero swinging across the screen with his grappling hook.

The feature celebrated Pattinson's portrayal of the Dark Knight. Four years later, Google has returned with another character-inspired surprise, replacing Gotham City's Bat-Signal with a reference to James Bond's famous martini.