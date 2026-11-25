The sheet belonged to a relative of the family who worked for toy retailer KB Toys during the 1990s and 2000s. It had remained stored away since then, with the family unaware of its potential value.

The family only sought advice after noticing growing interest in Pokémon cards.

Derrick Hunt, founder and director of Cullens of Surrey Auctions, said: "It's remarkable to think that something tucked away in a loft since 1999 could now be worth as much as £10,000.

"Discoveries like this are one of the most enjoyable parts of our work.

Don't Miss: Titanic memorabilia worth crores: Pocket watch sells for ₹3.17 crore, diamond ring fetches ₹1.77 crore, here's what else sold

"Many people remember collecting Pokémon cards as children, and you never know what other treasures people might have sitting in their lofts or garages."

Advertisement

Hunt also encouraged people to check their own collections for items that could be worth more than they realise.

Sheet shows signs of wear

The uncut sheet gives collectors a chance to own Pokémon cards in their original format. However, it has been stored rolled and shows signs of wear, including scratches, residue, creasing and a tear on the reverse side.

Detailed photographs and a condition report will be available to potential bidders.

The auction will also feature a complete first-edition Pokémon Fossil card set described as near mint, along with other complete and partly complete sets.

Must Read: This 24-carat pink diamond from India just sold for ₹1,300 crore: Know why it is called the ‘Mona Lisa’ of diamonds

Advertisement

Other items include factory-sealed and opened LEGO sets, limited-edition Steiff bears, Warhammer collections, Dinky and Corgi diecast models, and Lord of the Rings and Star Wars Sideshow statues.

The November 29 sale will be the first live webcast auction dedicated to toys, models and trading cards by the family-run auction house. There will be no in-room bidding, with all bidding taking place online.

Online pre-bidding opened on November 20, ahead of the live webcast auction at 3pm on November 29.