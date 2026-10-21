Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
Parents liable for children's participation, ₹21 lakh fine for violence: After Milan protests, Giorgia Meloni reads the riot act

Parents liable for children's participation, ₹21 lakh fine for violence: After Milan protests, Giorgia Meloni reads the riot act

Italy has approved tougher penalties for violent demonstrations and ordered 500 troops into Milan. The crackdown comes amid unrest and wider protests over rising living costs.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 10:58 AM IST
Parents liable for children's participation, ₹21 lakh fine for violence: After Milan protests, Giorgia Meloni reads the riot actItaly cracks down on rioters, makes parents liable for children's crimes.

Italy on Tuesday approved a tough new security package that makes parents financially liable for vandalism and looting committed by their underage children, following violent protests in Milan and other northern cities. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the government would not treat property destruction as political dissent.

The announcement came after weekend demonstrations in Milan and other northern cities turned violent, with groups of mainly young people smashing shopfronts, looting businesses and clashing with police. She said that the move was aimed at deterring repeat violence, ensuring victims are compensated and making clear that criminal behaviour cannot be justified as activism.

Advertisement

Announcing the decree on Tuesday, Meloni drew a sharp line between peaceful demonstration and violence. “Demonstrating is a right, devastating our cities is not,” she wrote on social media.

She added: “There is nothing revolutionary about vandalising and stealing. Vandalism and theft are not protests, they are criminality.”

The measures were unveiled after weekend demonstrations saw groups of mainly young people smash shopfronts, loot businesses and clash with police in Milan and other cities.

Parents To Pay For Damage

Under the new rules, parents will be held financially responsible if their minor children are found to have taken part in vandalism or looting. Authorities can order prompt compensation for damage caused to public or private property.

Advertisement

Meloni explained the principle behind the move: “We apply a simple principle: whoever breaks something pays, and if the person who breaks it is a minor, their parents pay.”

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said that where a child is not criminally liable, parents may face an administrative penalty of 500 to 1,000 euros, which can be doubled for repeat offences. The prefect can also order compensation for damage to state, regional or local public property, while a simplified procedure may be used for damage to private individuals.

Harsher Penalties For Rioters

The decree creates a new offence of violent participation in a demonstration. Meloni said anyone who joins a group of five or more people and throws stones, firecrackers or sticks, endangering public safety, could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 euros (₹21,22,940).

Advertisement

Penalties will be higher for masked protesters, those who injure someone, and those who cause destruction as part of a group.

MUST READ: 'Go with your face uncovered': PM Meloni to ban burqas, niqabs in Italy schools

Tighter Rules For Minors

The government has also expanded police powers over minors. The decree allows pre-trial detention for minors and presumes that people aged 14 and above are capable of understanding their actions, unless proven otherwise.
Meloni said the large number of young rioters was “painful and frightening.” She added: “Young people … came to the square to smash things, steal and film themselves doing it.”

“This is a phenomenon that we must address seriously, also to prevent those images from becoming a model for others to imitate,” she said.

What Happens Next

The decree must be converted into law by Parliament within 60 days. The government has also ordered an additional 500 soldiers to be deployed in Milan until the end of the year as part of the security response.

Meloni’s government has framed the package as a firm state response to urban violence, while critics are likely to scrutinise its impact on the right to protest and the legal treatment of minors.

Advertisement

(€1= ₹106.15 at the time of writing this story)

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 10:53 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more