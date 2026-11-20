In a notice posted on X (formally twitter) on November 19, CoinDCX assured customers that trading remains unaffected and user funds are secure.

"INR withdrawals are currently taking longer than usual due to processing changes being implemented at our banking partners’ end. These changes are being rolled out across the banking ecosystem. Trading continues to work normally. Most withdrawals are being completed within 4 to 6 hours. A few may take longer, and all withdrawals are being processed within our stated timelines. No action is needed from your side," the exchange stated.

The update drew mixed reactions from the Indian crypto community. Several users replied on X reporting pending transfers, noting that withdrawals previously settled within seconds. Others questioned whether INR deposits were operating normally — a detail CoinDCX did not address in its initial announcement.

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While community members appreciated the exchange's transparent communication, many expressed frustration over recurring service bottlenecks in a market already burdened by a 30% tax on crypto gains and a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS). Users also urged exchanges to build stronger coordination with authorities, including the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND).

For Indian traders, converting digital assets into rupees and transferring funds to verified bank accounts post-KYC remains the primary fiat off-ramp. As of late October 2026, CoinDCX had logged no INR withdrawal incidents on its status page. However, the exchange's operational record recently faced scrutiny following late-October reports of a $15.99 million operational loss in USDT caused by a flaw in its automated deposit-sweeping system toward updated wallets. At the time, CoinDCX confirmed that affected user deposits were credited and customer funds remained segregated in cold storage.

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Earlier this month, Coinbase — which rolled out direct INR deposits and withdrawals via IMPS in June 2026 — suspended rupee payouts for nearly a week following an outage at a partner bank, though UPI deposits stayed active. By November 18, Coinbase began clearing failed withdrawals through an alternative banking route, directing users to contact support for manual outflows while keeping its in-app withdrawal feature disabled. Unlike Coinbase's full suspension, CoinDCX has kept its withdrawal channel open at reduced speeds, and neither platform has indicated whether the two banking events are linked.