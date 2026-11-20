How will EPFO's SWP work?

Vivek Iyer, Partner and Financial Services Risk Advisory Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, described the reform as a significant step towards converting retirement savings into regular income.

According to Iyer, India's retirement system has traditionally focused on accumulating savings rather than helping retirees convert those savings into predictable income.

Unlike a conventional annuity, the proposed SWP would allow members to retain ownership of their unwithdrawn savings. In the event of the member's death, nominees or dependants could withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving instalments.

How much monthly income can retirees receive?

Consider a hypothetical retiree aged 58 with an EPF corpus of ₹50 lakh.

Assuming the remaining balance earns 8.25% annually, withdrawing ₹40,000 monthly could allow the savings to last approximately 24 years, until age 82, according to Iyer's illustration.

Advertisement

Over this period, cumulative withdrawals could reach approximately ₹1.15 crore.

MUST READ: EPFO approves SWP: Retirees can receive monthly payouts while earning interest -- details here

Alternatively, withdrawing only the assumed annual interest would generate ₹34,375 monthly while theoretically preserving the ₹50 lakh principal.

For retirees with ₹25 lakh or ₹1 crore, the corresponding interest-only amounts would be ₹17,188 and ₹68,750 monthly, respectively, under the same assumptions.

These are illustrative calculations, not guaranteed EPFO payouts.

How long will the corpus last?

The withdrawal amount significantly influences how long retirement savings can support regular income.

Advertisement

Illustrative calculations assuming 8.25% annual interest, monthly compounding and fixed withdrawals.

ALSO READ: EPF withdrawal: Need money before retirement? New rules allow 90% access before 55 with shorter waiting period

For a ₹50 lakh corpus, Iyer's illustration also shows that withdrawing ₹50,000 monthly could exhaust savings in approximately 15 years. Starting at ₹30,000 monthly and increasing withdrawals by 5% annually could shorten the payout period to approximately 20 years.

What should retirees consider?

Inflation remains a major challenge. Fixed monthly withdrawals gradually lose purchasing power, while increasing withdrawals to meet rising expenses accelerates corpus depletion.

Iyer also highlighted three factors that would determine the scheme's effectiveness: interest earnings on the remaining balance, taxation of instalments and flexibility to modify withdrawals.

The proposed SWP could offer retirees greater control over their savings, but its attractiveness will ultimately depend on EPFO's final implementation rules.

Advertisement

For retirees, the central consideration is not merely how much they can withdraw every month, but whether their accumulated savings can sustain those withdrawals throughout retirement.